Small fields will be the order of the day when the Arima Race Club’s 2022 Season gets going on Saturday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
Just 50 horses were declared yesterday and there will be no more than nine runners in any of the seven races on tap. Seven are down to face the starter in the day’s feature attraction, the Sian’s Gold Sprint.
The field for the leading sprint turf contest of the season also lacks quality, but does include the winners of the last two editions. In addition to defending champion General JN, former champion trainer Glenn Mendez will be represented by Signal Note in the 1,100-metre contest.
Champion trainer John O’Brien will only saddle 2020 champ Early Bird, whose half siblings Lady Bird and Super Bird have also been declared. The $45,000 Grade Three contest will be the penultimate event and is set for a 3.50 p.m. post time, about three hours after the gates are scheduled to open for the first time this year.
Here are the runners, weights and riders:
RACE 1 – 12.45 - WEST INDIAN-BRED 4 Y.O. & OVER MAIDENS – 1350 Metres - $12,650. 1. TWITTER KING 57 S. Balroop; 2. FULFILL 52 N. Mohammed; 3. RACING PATRIOT 52 D. Khelawan; 4. LILTORIBELLE 49 B. Boodramsingh; 5. GREAT HEART 52 R. Jadoo; 6. PRINCE CONNOR 52 P. Badrie.
RACE 2 – 1.20 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 70-55 – 1750 Metres - $16,100. 1. LEONARDO ANGEL 58.5 T. Phillips; 2. SUNSET CLOUD 50.5 Rico Hernandez; 3. MAFIA MAN 50.5 N. Flavenney; 4. STAR OF WONDER 51.5 R. Balgobin; 5. FAST’N’FURIOUS 52 R. Jadoo; 6. GOLDEN D’OR 53 K. Khelawan.
RACE 3 – 1.55 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 50-35 – 1500 Metres (TURF) - $12,650. 1. NUCLEAR FIRE 57.5 K. Khelawan; 2. CP JET 58 R. Jadoo; 3. SEXY EYES 55 N. Mohammed; 4. UNSETTED 55.5 D. Khelawan; 5. ATALANTA 56.5 T. Phillips; 6. COUP D’ETAT 53.5 Rico Hernandez; 7. SMOOTH SAILING 53.5 S. Balroop.
RACE 4 – 2.35 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 25 & LOWER – 1500 Metres (TURF) - $12,650. 1. ATTA GIRL SILVY 54.5 R. Ali; 2. MAN ON FIRE 52 N. Samaroo; 3. SCHWARZENEGGER 57 R. Jadoo; 4. EL CHAPO 49.5 K. Razack; 5. CON TE PARTIRO 56 S. Balroop; 6. UNSETTED HEART 55 D. Khelawan; 7. REDHOTFILLYPEPPER 57 Rico Hernandez; 8. TRUSTY ROSE 57 N. Flavenney; 9. GOLD FOR JOHN (TO) 53.5 R. Balgobin.
RACE 5 – 3.10 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 35 & LOWER – 1350 Metres - $12,650. 1. CACTUS TREASURE 57 N. Samaroo; 2. PRICE ALERT 57 K. Santo; 3. WITH HONORS 58.5 B. Boodramsingh; 4. COUNTRY SIGN 56.5 R. Jadoo; 5. THE BIG SAINT 55 Rico Hernandez; 6. COMANDANTE 54 N. Samaroo; 7. WHY KAPALUA 58 S. Balroop.
RACE 6 – 3.50 - SIAN’S GOLD SPRINT (GRADE III) – 3 Y.O. & OVER – 1100 Metres (TURF) - $45,000. 1. SIGNAL NOTE 48 R. Bslgobin; 2. SUPER BIRD 45 B. Boodramsingh; 3. KHALEESI 44 K. Santo; 4. COOL CAT 45 K. Razack; 5. GENERAL JN 57 R. Jadoo; 6. EARLY BIRD 57 K. Khelawan; 7. LADY BIRD 44 N. Flavenney.
RACE 7 – 4.30 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 45-30 – 1200 Metres - $12,650. 1. PURE STRIKE 56 R. Balgobin; 2. ZHILIANG 54.5 T. Phillips; 3. FINISHING TOUGH 57 N. Samaroo; 4. MARCONI 57 P. Badrie; 5. LEAVE ME ALONE 58.5 R. Ali; 6. DAVINCI CODE 56.5 N. Mohammed; 7. PONTIUS PILATE 54 K. Santo; 8. MARVEL VIGOR 56.5 R. Jadoo.