Small steps for netball

THE Trinidad and Tobago Netball Association (TTNA) is seeking to draw on the knowledge of past players and coaches with a view of significantly improving the “Calypso Girls” following a disappointing showing at the Commonwealth Games recently.
“We expected a stronger performance from the team,” stated Sherry-Ann Blackburn, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Netball Association (TTNA). We had a lot of new players coming in and we were also not at full strength,” stated Blackburn. “However, based on the stats coming out of the tournament, we had some small wins which we take away with us.”
One of the few high points was the enthusiastic defending of Shaquanda Greene-Noel, the England-based defender/goalkeeper. Blackburn also felt the loss of injured Samantha Wallace and unavailability of Kalifa McCollin, who she reported did not offer her services for the Commonwealth Games, had a negative effect on the team performances.
After finishing one-from-bottom and beating only fellow Caribbean strugglers Barbados, T&T dropped out of the netball top ten rankings. The Calypso Girls lost all five Group B matches, going down to England (74-22), Uganda (62-28), New Zealand (80-24), Malawi (70-30) and Northern Ireland (41-32). In a playoff to determine the bottom two teams in the entire tournament, T&T then defeated Barbados 63-31 to finish 11th of the 12 participating teams.
Just three years ago, at the World Cup in Liverpool, England, T&T won 57-48 over a Northern Ireland team which had never beaten them in a major tournament and also went down close to Uganda (57-54), a match they could have won. Blackburn acknowledged that there has been a big step back from losing by three goals to Uganda three years ago, to losing by 34 against the same opponents under two weeks ago.
“Yes, we are concerned and yes, we have regressed,” Blackburn admitted. “But if you look at the complement of the team in the last World Cup, there were (not) a lot of experienced persons, including Samantha (Wallace) who would have been the shooter.”
Blackburn reported that her Association was engaging with past persons involved in local netball with a hope of improving the team significantly, starting with upcoming World Cup qualifiers to take place in Jamaica in two months. Having taken a break after the Commonwealth Games, the Calypso Girls resume training next week and will hope for marked improvement.
“We go into the qualifiers ahead of the World Cup. That is in October,” explained Blackburn. “That will determine our participation for the World Cup 2023.”
While Wallace is still in her recovery phase and might not be available until the next World Cup, Blackburn indicated that the way is open for former England and Australia-based goal-attack McCollin to return to the team. It had been reported that McCollin, who is studying, had not offered herself for selection to the Commonwealth Games team.
“She will have to indicate that (her willingness to return) to the coaches when the opportunity presents itself,” stated Blackburn.
McCollin captained the Calypso Girls during a series against Jamaica when they were swept 3-0 by the Sunshine Girls in late 2021. Following the series, her mother Althea McCollin was replaced as team coach by former player Kemba Duncan. The younger McCollin has not played for the national team since.