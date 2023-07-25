Small things that matter

Kraigg Brathwaite is not the type to call out his players in public. Just as he goes about his batting - without much fuss - his comments do not cause a stir.
Monday afternoon at the Queen’s Park Oval with the rain still drizzling, the West Indies captain’s post-match press conference was more or less in keeping with his usual pattern.
But there were some things he said that caught my attention.
When asked about what he had learned from the Test series against India about the work his team had to do to improve, Brathwaite said this: “The key to consistency is discipline and as batters, discipline could be if you’re practising every day, practise every day and not taking an off day; small things like that.”
Later, when invited to expand on those comments, he added: “…It may not be practising every day but it may be simple things, whether it’s diet, whether it’s going to run at a certain time of the day and you feel tired. As an individual you always got to push yourself...not play your first couple (matches), get a hundred and relax.
“You never can relax….It’s the continuous, continuous discipline that’s required for your whole career and not just for a period.”
It’s fair to say that over the 12 years he has been an international cricketer, Brathwaite has tried to live by his own words.
A wild shot from him raises eyebrows because it is rare and uncharacteristic.
He has always been one who understands what his strengths are and has tailored his game to those strengths. As time has gone by, Brathwaite’s game has expanded a bit.
He can up the tempo on occasion, something that will be needed more often as his similarly phlegmatic junior opening partner Tagenarine Chanderpaul continues to find his feet at Test level.
But it is Brathwaite’s self discipline more than anything else that has allowed him to have the lengthy career he is enjoying.
In his comments Monday, I sensed a certain eagerness, bordering on frustration.
The WI red-ball skipper knows exactly what his players need to be doing to be more competitive.
He also seems keenly aware of the work that is not being done; work that cannot take place during an official practice session or camp.
The skipper would know of the long, lonely hours that need to be spent battling fatigue of all kinds in order to improve fitness.
He understands the monotony involved in doing certain drills, but also their necessity.
From personal experience Brathwaite has come to appreciate the benefits of patient perseverance.
His own Test average may be an unspectacular 34.89, but his 5,479 runs and 12 centuries have been hard-earned.
So there must be much frustration for him when he notices some of his team-mates not appreciating the value of consistently doing the “simple things.”
It must be difficult for the WI captain, after every defeat, following every series loss, to be repeatedly having to appeal to his bowlers to bowl on one side of the wicket and for batters to be more disciplined.
So what will happen with the Test group between now and their next assignment in Australia come January?
Brathwaite spoke about an “A” team tour and camps. But what will individual players be doing outside of those assignments?
What specific work will Chanderpaul will be doing so that when next he faces Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc with the new ball, he will be able to stick around long enough to past 50?
How is Kirk McKenzie going to prepare to deal with the faster, bouncier pitches Down Under?
And Jayden Seales, now making his way back from knee surgery, what more will he be doing to strengthen himself and be ready for that testing series?
The hardest, most important work professional sportsmen and women do, happens out of the public eye.
Skipper Brathwaite will hope that the “down time” some in his squad will now have, will be used for that kind of career-defining effort.
For too long, he has been in the minority in this area. He needs more company. Much more company.