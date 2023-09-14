At the 2016 National Senior Championships, Crusaders Table Tennis Club captured seven titles, Dexter St Louis leading the charge with five gold medals. His step-daughter, Rheann Chung was also outstanding at that tournament.
The seven-title showing was the ideal 50th anniversary celebration for Crusaders, which was co-founded way back in 1966 by David Farrell, Frank Watson and Franklyn Rouse.
St Louis and Farrell have since passed. Excellence, though, remains the hallmark of Crusaders.
The table tennis club now carries the name Smalta Crusaders after more than a half-century association with Solo Beverages. The 2016 seven-title haul was achieved as Solo Crusaders. Seven years later, the club went one better under the Smalta banner.
At the 2023 National Championships, Smalta Crusaders emerged as the standout club with eight titles! The consolidation of the senior and junior events into one tournament, last month, created more title opportunities. Crusaders capitalised, securing four senior and four junior titles for a grand total of eight. Queen’s Park finished a distant second in the title race with four golds.
Chloe Fraser was the star of the National Championship show. Just 14, the France-based Crusader captured the women’s singles title to become one of the youngest national senior champions in Trinidad and Tobago table tennis history. With that victory, she completed a rare treble, adding to her girls’ under-19 and under-15 singles triumphs earlier in the tournament.
In the women’s final, Fraser defeated Queen’s Park’s Imani Edwards-Taylor, the same player she beat for the under-19 crown. In fact, Fraser got the better of Edwards-Taylor four times at the 2023 National Championships, also winning in the group stage of the under-19 singles and in the women’s team event.
Another 14-year-old France-based player, Malik Gopaul emerged as a double champion, taking top honours in the boys’ under-19 and under-15 singles events. Gopaul stopped Carenage Blasters player, Gabriel John in both finals. The young Crusader also beat John in the group stage of men’s singles for a perfect three-out-of-three 2023 National Championship record against his arch-rival.
Khaleel Asgarali made a strong statement in the men’s singles final. The US-based Crusader whipped fellow T&T senior team player Yuvraaj Dookram, of Queen’s Park, in four straight games to strike gold. In the quarterfinal round, Asgaarali stopped top-seeded Aaron Wilson 4-1. He then dismissed Derron Douglas, also 4-1, in the semis.
Any doubts about Asgarali’s credentials were erased by his dominant performance en route to a second National Championship men’s singles success. His father, Nazruddin Asgarali also contributed to the Crusaders title haul, the former national player capturing the veterans’ crown with victory over Franklyn Seechan of Hillview Renegades.
The eighth Crusaders triumph came in the division three team event, 13-year-old Yannic Lewis, Aiden Noel, 12, Irvin Sampath and Robert Burnett combining for the title.
In addition to the eight gold medals at the National Championships, Crusaders earned three silver and six bronze.
Fraser and Mikah Stroude joined forces for women’s team silver, while the impressive Noel brothers, Aiden and Aaron secured age-group silver.
Aiden finished runner-up to PowerGen’s Daniel Bhim in the boys’ under-13 singles. Aaron was second to the same player in the boys’ under-11 singles. Mateo Mollineau added to the Crusaders medal bag with bronze in both the boys’ under-11 and under-13 events.
Stroude claimed bronze for Crusaders in the girls’ under-19 singles. Fraser and Gopaul combined for mixed doubles bronze. N’Kosi Rouse and Crusaders head coach Anthony “Sandfly” Brown bagged men’s doubles bronze. And Fraser shared women’s doubles bronze with her WASA partner, Ambika Sitram.
Though not on the podium, young Crusaders Jared Simon, Shia Walker, Johnathan Alleyne, Ethan Mohammed and Christopher Joseph-Samaroo were solid at Nationals 2023, underlining the tremendous development work being done by Coach Brown.
Crusaders deputy chairman Kevin Lewis was high in praise for Brown.
“We have a great group of youngsters,” Lewis told the Express. “The head coach has been working tirelessly, against the odds, building players from scratch. There’re about ten young players Brown works with on a weekly basis. He’s making them into champions. They all look up to Malik and Chloe, and are striving to follow in their footsteps.
“Crusaders,” the deputy chairman continued, “needs a home. We need a larger venue that can hold more tables, a venue we can have more regular access to. We are hoping to secure one of those new, impressive community centres the Government has built.
“Port of Spain is our main catchment area, so we’re hoping the Ministry of Sport and Community Development hears our cry and gives us access to one of their beautiful facilities. We already have a proven track record of development. Help us help the sport and the country. Funding is also a challenge. We’re thankful for the Smalta sponsorship, but we need more to do more.”
Lewis said the club takes great pride in the holistic success of its’ players.
“We are very concerned about the big picture. It’s important to us that the children balance sport and education. We have a great group of parents who ensure that their children are on top of their studies. They’re all great examples of all-round education.
“Immediately,” Lewis continued, “the name Mikah Stroude comes to mind. Mikah loves the sport, journeying from south Trinidad to train with Crusaders. She’s a national under-19 player and also an outstanding student at Naparima Girls’, acing her CSEC and CAPE exams.”