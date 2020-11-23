CRICINFO’s review of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) has rated West Indies cricketers as the top smashers of the ball in the recently concluded competition.
West Indians Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Sunil Narine and Shimron Hetmyer were all rated among the top smashers of the ball at the world’s premier T20 cricket competition. ESPN cricinfo rated English cricketers best overall, but the West Indians as the most devastating batters.
Pollard, who won consecutive IPL titles in 2019 and 2020 and stand-in captain of the champions Mumbai Indians for a couple of matches due to injury to regular captain Rohit Sharma, was best overall. Pollard also captained the Trinbago Knight Riders to the 2020 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 title.
“Nobody does T20 batting better than the West Indies players, and even the numbers say so. The West Indies players in IPL 2020 had an average smart strike rate of 166.44 this season, miles ahead of other nationalities. Given at least five representatives, the second best smart strike rate from a country was South Africa’s 150.
“Kieron Pollard’s eye-popping conventional strike rate of 191.42 translated to a smart strike rate of 224.06, the best in the season — without qualification,” Cricinfo stated.
Barbados-born England allrounder Jofra Archer was next with 203.7, but he faced only 63 balls this season. Pooran is the only other batsman with a smart strike rate of over 200, clocking in at 200.73, whereas his conventional strike rate was 169.71.
Archer, who was IPL 2020’s Most Valuable Player, had a smart economy of 4.24, the second best overall and the best among pace bowlers. He took 20 wickets in the tournament, which were worth 26.8 smart wickets. Archer carried the Rajasthan Royals bowling almost single-handedly.
Most of the West Indies brigade scored high on smart strike rates. Shimron Hetmyer and Sunil Narine both finished at over 140, while Andre Russell, who didn’t have as much impact as expected, still had a smart strike rate of 155, with his cameos coming in crucial phases, even if they didn’t last too long.
“Chris Gayle made a belated, but spectacular, entry into the second half of the tournament. His inclusion sparked a turnaround for Kings XI Punjab, who won five straight games once he was included in the XI, before losing the last two.”
“Gayle’s only real failure came in the last league match against the Super Kings, when he laboured to 12 off 19. That caused his smart stats numbers to dip a little, and his eventual smart runs (287) and smart strike rate (132.22) were slightly below his conventional numbers (288 runs at 137.14).” —Courtesy Cricinfo