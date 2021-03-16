Smith, Deonarine star for West Indies Legends

Dwayne Smith

LAID PLATFORM: File photo shows Dwayne Smith in action for the Barbados Pride

Dwayne Smith and Narsingh Deonarine struck entertaining centuries but it was the effusive Tino Best who scrambled a single off the last ball of the contest to earn West Indies Legends a dramatic five-wicket victory over England Legends and a place in the semi-finals of the Road Safety World Series, yesterday.

Asked to chase an imposing 187 for victory at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, West Indies Legends were carried by Smith’s 58 off 31 deliveries and Deonarine’s 53 not out off 37 balls.

Former West Indies Test vice-captain Kirk Edwards chipped in with a crucial 34 from 26 balls but perished in the penultimate over. And when captain Brian Lara was stumped off the penultimate delivery of the game off-spinner James Tredwell with scores level, the result was still up in the air.

However, Best clipped Tredwell to short square leg and set off for a suicide single with Deonarine, the fielder’s throw at the striker’s end going wide to ensure West Indies victory.

Sent in earlier, England Legends finished on 186 for three of their 20 overs with opener Phil Mustard hitting 57 off 41 deliveries and Owais Shah carving out 53 not out off 30 balls.

Captain Kevin Pietersen stroked an attractive 38 from 24 balls at the top of the order, hitting two fours and three sixes in an 81-run opening stand with Mustard before falling to a catch at the wicket off left-arm spinner Sulieman Benn in the 10th over.

Mustard cracked five fours and three sixes before becoming the first of Smith’s two wickets and Shah then carried the innings, posting 42 for the third with Jim Troughton (22) and a further 38 for the fourth with Chris Tremlett (nine not out).

In reply, Smith played with freedom to strike nine fours and a couple of sixes, inspiring a 55-run opening partnership with Ridley Jacobs (13) and 32 for the second wicket Deonarine before holding out to short third man in the eighth over off Tredwell (2-35).

William Perkins perished cheaply for nine in the 10th over but Edwards arrived to stage an 83-run fourth wicket stand with Deonarine, and give the Caribbean side the upper hand.

The left-handed Deonarine struck half-dozen fours while Edwards counted four fours and six, putting West Indies within touching distance of their target before drama erupted late on.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ST CLAIR CLAIMS ‘FIVE-FOR’

ST CLAIR CLAIMS ‘FIVE-FOR’

Left-arm medium pacer Daniel St Clair put his name up for consideration for the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force four-day team after snatching five wickets for 44 runs on the first day of a four-day trial match at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday.

Fenwick to reveal squad today

Fenwick to reveal squad today

MEN’S FOOTBALL national coach Terry Fenwick will today name his squad for next Thursday’s World Cup qualifier against Guyana after which the local contingent will head to the Home of Football (HoF) for a short quarantine.

Players in Trinidad and Tobago will depart tomorrow for the Dominican Republic match venue and will be joined there by the overseas-based contingent.

Smith, Deonarine star for West Indies Legends

Smith, Deonarine star for West Indies Legends

Dwayne Smith and Narsingh Deonarine struck entertaining centuries but it was the effusive Tino Best who scrambled a single off the last ball of the contest to earn West Indies Legends a dramatic five-wicket victory over England Legends and a place in the semi-finals of the Road Safety World Series, yesterday.

Tennis to resume at Tacarigua

THE sport of tennis will return to the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua, at the end of the month after an absence of more than a year with the Catch National Junior Championships.

The Government has been using the home of badminton, table tennis and tennis as a step-down facility for Coronavirus (Covid-19) patients since the pandemic started forcing shutdowns almost exactly a year ago.

Chris Richards Sr to defend T&T Open title

Chris Richards Sr to defend T&T Open title

CHRIS RICHARDS SENIOR will defend his professional crown when the 113th edition of the Trinidad and Tobago Open Golf Championship tees off from tomorrow at the St Andrew’s Golf Course in Moka.

Richards Sr. claimed that title in 2019 but was unable to defend his crown last year when the Covid-19 pandemic forced that edition to be cancelled.

+2
POSITIVE IMPACT

POSITIVE IMPACT

West Indies middle order batsman Darren Bravo is embracing his role as senior player in the …