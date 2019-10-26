Trinidad and Tobago’s Under 14 girls team made a dream start to their international careers with a convincing 10-0 shutout of Grenada in the second game of a double-header in the Caribbean Football Union age-group Challenge Series at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on Friday.
The win, coming after Cuba blanked Suriname 7-0 in the opening match, put T&T atop the four-team table. The local girls will return to action today, against Suriname at 7 p.m., after Cuba take on Grenada two hours earlier at the Couva venue.
T&T were led by substitute Breana Smith who struck five times to spur the hosts on after they had led 3-0 at the half-time interval in the 70-minute affair.
A double by Carissa Cowan set the pace for the hosts in the first half as she found the target in the 14th and 35th minutes. US-based forward Nikita Jackson (18’) had earlier opened the scoring. Talia Martin increased the lead in the 41st but it was the T&T No.9 Smith who came off the bench to punish the Grenadians with goals in the 37th, 48th, 56th, 62nd and 68th minutes.