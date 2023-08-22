Smith looks to finish the job

The Guyana Amazon Warriors have seen the Caribbean Premier League trophy more times than they care to remember without being able to lift it as winners, despite five appearances in the final.
This year, they will try again with a side that should be as competitive as ever.
Relying heavily on local bowling strength, the Amazon Warriors have invested in batters at the top of the order, bringing in the Pakistan pair of Saim
Ayub and Azam Khan, who previously turned out for the Barbados Royals.
Ayub opened and Khan went at no.3 in the Amazon Warriors’ abandoned opening match against the St Lucia Kings on Saturday. Both were immediately into their work, Ayub getting to an unbeaten 24 off 16 balls and Khan 21 not out off 11 before the rain put a halt to proceedings in St Lucia.
The franchise has also invested in Afghanistan opener Hazratullah Zazai and South African bowling all-rounder Dwain Pretorius.
According to new coach Lance Klusener, the Warriors have brought in, “overseas players that are exciting, talented and experienced.”
He added that, “with the finals set to take place in Guyana once again we are working on being in contention to claim our first CPL title and we are looking forward to the amazing crowd in Providence being 100 per cent behind us.”
The core of the squad has been kept in place, with Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope and opener Chandrapaul Hemraj providing more firepower and skill in the batting, while South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir - named captain this season - remains one of their key weapons in a strong spin department that also includes West Indies internationals Gudakesh Motie and Kevin Sinclair, while WI all-rounders Romario Shepherd and Odean Smith will offer bowling penetration and late innings power-hitting.
The solid, bustling Smith is capable of delivering the ball at 90 mph. And he sees his all-round ability as being an asset to the Warriors this season.
Once one of those are going well (bowling or batting), it should be good for our team, especially in the back end of the innings,” he says.
Smith also feels that the Amazon Warriors need to do better with their bowling towards the end of the innings.
“Over the years we’ve lacked some death bowling, guys who can finish games,” he notes. He hopes that his own bowling can contribute to an improvement there.
But Smith also wants to be a more significant contributor with the bat this year.
“I would like to make some runs for a change,” he says. “Over the years my bowling has been standing out for me and I haven’t done much with the bat, so I think this year, for a change I’d like to probably get over 300 runs. That would be special for me and my team.”
The CPL this season comes ahead of next year’s ICC T20 World Cup which will be held in the Caribbean and the United States, so opportunity knocks for players from the region hoping to be part of the Windies squad for that tournament.
Smith would be a likely candidate to be in that squad but he says, “first, I have to go out there and do what I do best, get some wickets, get some runs. Once I’m doing both of those departments well, things should go as planned.”
Smith is hoping for both a strong start and finish for his Amazon Warriors.
“...We’ll have to string performances together, especially in the back end,” he says. “Hopefully, this year we can make that final step.”
That way, the trophy can stay at “home.”
GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS - Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Azam Khan, Shai Hope, Saim Ayub, Gudakesh Motie, Dwaine Pretorius, Kevin Sinclair, Keemo Paul, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Ronsford Beaton, Kevlon Anderson, Matthew Nandu, Junior Sinclair, Hazratullah Zazai.