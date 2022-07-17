Smith rallies to beat McIlroy at British Open for 1st major

Cameron Smith

BEST CLOSING ROUND: Australian Cameron Smith holds the claret jug trophy as he poses for photographers on the 18th green after winning the British Open Championship, at St Andrews, Scotland, yesterday.

—Photo: AP

The stage at St Andrews was all set for Rory McIlroy. The show belonged to Cameron Smith, and so did that silver claret jug he won in a stunner yesterday at the British Open with the best closing round the Old Course had ever seen.

Smith was four shots behind at the start as a record crowd was eager to see McIlroy cap off a week of celebrations at the 150th Open in style. He was three behind when he made the turn.

And then the plucky Australian with his magical putter ran off five straight birdies to take the lead, stared down a nervy putt around the edge of the nefarious Road Hole bunker to save par and finished with two putts from 80 feet for birdie for an 8-under 64.

“To win an Open Championship in itself is probably going to be a golfer’s highlight in their career,” Smith said. “To do it around St. Andrews I think is just unbelievable.” So was his golf.

In the 29 previous times golf’s oldest championship was held at St Andrews, no winner had ever closed with a 64. Smith finished at 20-under 268, a record score for the Old Course and matching the lowest score to par in any major. “I got beaten by the better player this week. To go out and shoot 64 to win the Open Championship at St Andrews is a hell of a showing. Hats off to Cam,” McIlroy said.

McIlroy hit every green in regulation and two-putted all of them—two were birdies, the rest were pars—for a 70 that left him in third place and having to wait nearly nine months before he can try to end his drought in the majors that now is at eight full years.

Smith won by one shot over Cameron Young, who holed a 15-foot eagle putt on the final hole to ever-so-briefly tie for the lead. It wasn’t enough, and neither was anything McIlroy could muster. McIlroy couldn’t make a putt early. He couldn’t hit it close enough late. His last good chance was a 15-foot birdie attempt on the dangerous Road Hole at No. 17, and it narrowly missed to the left.

McIlroy needed an eagle to tie him, and his chip through the Valley of Sin had no chance. Smith won for the third time this year, all on entirely different courses—the generous fairways of Kapalua, the visual intimidation of water on the TPC Sawgrass and the oldest links in the world with its double greens and pot bunkers.

He beat the No. 1 player in the world (Jon Rahm) at Kapalua. He beat the best field in golf at The Players Championship. And he had to overcome a four-shot deficit against a heavy crowd favourite to capture his first major. Even with the silver claret jug—a prize first awarded to the 1873 champion at St. Andrews—in his hands, it was hard to believe.

“All the names on there, every player that’s been at the top of their game has won this championship,” Smith said. “It’s pretty cool to be on there. It really hasn’t sunk in yet. I don’t think it will for a few weeks. Yeah, it’s just unreal.” Smith is the first Australian to win at St. Andrews since Kel Nagle in 1960, when he topped a rising American star named Arnold Palmer, the people’s choice.

Smith is the first Aussie to win the Open since Greg Norman in 1993 at Royal St George’s. Norman was asked not to return this year—there was no indication he was coming—because of his Saudi-funded LIV Golf that has offered millions to attract players like Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, major champions who finished in the top 10. But this day belonged to Smith and that putter that answered every test.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

T&T sweep Grenada

T&T sweep Grenada

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s No. 2 boys swept Grenada when the ITF (International Tennis Federation)/COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Sub Region 4 12 & Under Development Championship served off yesterday, at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

‘Refreshed’ Holder back for India series

Elite all-rounder Jason Holder has returned for West Indies’ three-match One-Day International series against India which bowls off Friday in Port of Spain.

The 30-year-old, who last featured for West Indies in March, is the only major change to the squad that suffered a 3-0 sweep to Bangladesh in Guyana last week.

Smith rallies to beat McIlroy at British Open for 1st major

Smith rallies to beat McIlroy at British Open for 1st major

The stage at St Andrews was all set for Rory McIlroy. The show belonged to Cameron Smith, and so did that silver claret jug he won in a stunner yesterday at the British Open with the best closing round the Old Course had ever seen.

Smith was four shots behind at the start as a record crowd was eager to see McIlroy cap off a week of celebrations at the 150th Open in style. He was three behind when he made the turn.

Dutch set up quarters clash against France in Women Euros

Netherlands will face France in the quarter-finals of the 2022 Women’s Euro after thrashing Switzerland 4-1 to finish second in Group C yesterday.

Three late goals for the Netherlands transformed a nervy afternoon into a comfortable final scoreline for the Dutch.

Kerley leads first US sweep of 100m at ‘Worlds’ in 31 years

Kerley leads first US sweep of 100m at ‘Worlds’ in 31 years

Before the race, US fighter jets zoomed over the stadium. Then, down on the track, Americans flashed a different kind of speed.

Fred Kerley led the charge Saturday on an All-American night for track and field, headlining the first US sweep of the sport’s marquee event, the men’s 100, in 31 years at the Worlds. It placed a red-white-and-blue stamp on day two of the first championships held on American soil.

Mixed movements

Mixed movements

It’s not the losing itself but the manner of losing which rankles.

There can’t be too many times when a 6-0 thrashing doesn’t feel as deflating as being edged 1-0. But that’s precisely the case with the experience of our senior national team at the CONCACAF Women’s Championships in Mexico.

Despite that hammering from Canada and a 4-0 drubbing by Costa Rica, they still had a chance of getting to next year’s World Cup. However the team led by Karyn Forbes on the field and marshalled by head coach Kenwyne Jones off it played their final game against Panama last Monday as if they didn’t want to be in Monterrey.