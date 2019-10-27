Leon Johnson

TEAM LEADER: Guyana Jaguars’ Leon Johnson on the offensive during the first semi-final match against the Jamaica Scorpions in the 2018 Super50 Cup competition at Kensington Oval, Barbados, last year October. –Photo: CWI Media/Randy Brooks

Fast bowler Nial Smith has been called up for his regional domestic 50-over debut while all-rounder Jonathan Foo has returned following a near two-year break, in a strong Guyana Jaguars squad for next month’s Super50. The 23-year-old Smith was the leading bowler in the local 50-overs competition while Foo, 29, scored over 300 runs to force the hands of selectors.

Foo missed the last two Super50s, last featuring in the 2017 edition when he when he managed only two games as Jaguars missed out on a place in the final four. West Indies fast bowler Ronsford Beaton has also returned to the Jaguars after playing two matches in the last Super50 for West Indies B.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TIME’S UP

TIME’S UP

DAVID JOHN-WILLIAMS will concentrate his efforts on completing work on Trinidad and Tobago’s Home of Football before his term as Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) president ends this month.

T&T pairs reach ‘BIIG” beach finals again

BOTH Trinidad and Tobago pairs reached the beach volleyball finals for the third year in succession, yesterday, in the Barbados Olympic Association’s Independence Invitational Games (BIIG).

All to play for

ANGUS EVE can’t help but think what Queen’s Royal College head coach Nigel Grosvenor has planned when the defending champions Naparima College travel to QRC ground, in St Clair, on today’s final day of the Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier League competition.

Glamorgan beat Stars in Super League

GLAMORGAN won the top-of the-table clash when the Office of the Prime Minister’s Super League A Volleyball Tournament continued Saturday at Central Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Chaguanas.

Matura ReUnited ‘shackle’ Prisons

PRISON SERVICES FC went to Matura with an unbeaten record on Saturday and left later with a 4-3 defeat to home team Matura ReUnited. Despite the defeat though, Prisons remain atop the Ascension TT Super League football standings.

A different time

A different time

What do we expect from our sports media? Cheerleading? Fiercely independent critiques? Somewhere in between? I ask these questions in the wake of the sudden passing of Dave Lamy on Friday, a stalwart in sports broadcasting whose commentary on horseracing, cricket and football, together with duties as a sports news announcer,