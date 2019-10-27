Fast bowler Nial Smith has been called up for his regional domestic 50-over debut while all-rounder Jonathan Foo has returned following a near two-year break, in a strong Guyana Jaguars squad for next month’s Super50. The 23-year-old Smith was the leading bowler in the local 50-overs competition while Foo, 29, scored over 300 runs to force the hands of selectors.
Foo missed the last two Super50s, last featuring in the 2017 edition when he when he managed only two games as Jaguars missed out on a place in the final four. West Indies fast bowler Ronsford Beaton has also returned to the Jaguars after playing two matches in the last Super50 for West Indies B.