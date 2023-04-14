Gwendolyn Smith earned precious metal for Trinidad and Tobago at the World Masters Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland, recently.
Competing in the women’s 55-59 category, Smith threw 35.59 metres for silver in the javelin. American Durelle Schimek produced a 40.42m effort to grab gold, while bronze went to Latvia’s Llona Kojalovica (34.97).
Smith was in the bronze medal position after five throws, but dug deep in the sixth and final round, her big 35.59m effort moving the T&T athlete past Kojalovica.
Smith just missed out on a podium finish in the shot put. She threw 12.75m to finish fourth. Jana Muller-Schmidt was the class of the field, the German thrower grabbing gold with a 13.55m effort. Ukraine’s Svitlana Sorochuk threw 12.84 to secure silver, with bronze going to Germany’s Barbara Gahling at 12.77.
Smith also competed in the discus, throwing 29.21m to finish fifth. Sorochuk was golden at 34.49. Germans Silke Stolt and Christine Ecker claimed silver and bronze, respectively, throwing 33.82 and 33.67.
T&T’s Garvin Farmer returned a time of 54.26 seconds for fourth spot in the men’s 45-49 400 metres final. Great Britain’s Gavin Stephens stopped the clock at 51.30 to strike gold. Farmer improved through the rounds, clocking 55.17 in the preliminaries, 54.67 in the semis and 54.26 in the championship race.
T&T sprinter Martin Prime crossed the line in 8.02 seconds to secure fifth spot in the men’s 60-64 60m final. Gold went to American Allan Tissenbaum in 7.71. Prime won his 200m first round heat in 26.57 seconds, but opted out of the semis because of a hamstring injury.