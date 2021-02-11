Smooth start

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force probably lost too many wickets but in the end, they started their CG Insurance Super50 Cup campaign with a comfortable five-wicket victory over the Jamaica Scorpions at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua yesterday.
Despite only coming together on the field for the first time yesterday, Kieron Pollard’s team dominated with the bat as Evin Lewis struck 107 and Darren Bravo hit an unbeaten 59 as they raced to 259 for five off 40.5 overs after restricting the Scorpions to 258 for six earlier in the day.
Apart from the early wicket of Lendl Simmons (zero) and a couple of late ones with the finish line in sight, the Red Force were pretty much on the ball, with Bravo eventually sealing the victory with a four to reach his 50 and six to end the match, all in one over from left-arm spinner Dennis Bulli.
However, it was Lewis’s century that set up the easy win as the left-hander showed off his power, timing and range of strokes in an entertaining 112-run second wicket stand with Jason Mohammed.
Undaunted by the loss of Simmons in the first over, the Red Force were out of the gates in a flash, with Lewis pulling a short ball from Oshane Thomas for six before hitting Sheldon Cottrell for four down the ground.
The Scorpions’s spinners were also treated with disdain from the Red Force left-hander, with Bulli and Fabian Allen both deposited over the ropes on multiple occasions.
The most significant of those hits, at least for Lewis, would have been a pulled six off Bulli that saw the 29-year-old opener bring ups his sixth 50-over century off 85 balls.
Lewis had struck seven sixes and seven fours at that stage, with the Red Force well on course for victory with the score already on 161 for two with half the overs gone. However, Lewis didn’t stay to the end as he was caught by Allen off Andre McCarthy having added one more four to his tally.
The Red Force also lost Mohammed for 28, but Pollard’s team never slowed down. Instead, Nicholas Pooran saw to it that they upped the tempo as he struck four boundaries in one over off Allen as he and Bravo took the score past 200.
With the chase well in hand, Pooran gifted his wicket away, slicing Bulli to Oshane Thomas and falling seven runs short of his 50.
Skipper Pollard (one) then gave McCarthy a return catch as T&T stuttered but Bravo ensured they got over the line without further loss.
In the field, Pollard and company looked sharp, with the Red Force skipper diving into action to snap up a catch at first slip after Ravi Rampaul found the end of Romaine Morrison’s bat with the first ball of the fourth over.
Anderson Phillip then breached the defence of Aldane Thomas (20), sending the off-stump cartwheeling with the score on 39 after ten overs before the Scorpions found their feet through a 116-run stand between Brandon King and McCarthy. The third wicket stand set the platform for a big score but just as McCarthy tried to accelerate, he sent an easy catch to Pooran at gully off left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein for 40.
Meanwhile, King settled into an anchor role, scoring easily off the spinners as he got into the 90s, the thought of reaching triple figures seemed to get to him.
Phillip was the one with the golden arm for the Red Force, bowling a couple of wide deliveries to King, who was on 97, before getting one to come back into the batsman to uproot the leg-stump as King played across the line and missed.
Phillip had one more trick left, as skipper Rovman Powell (43) tried to scoop a ball from outside the off-stump to the leg-side only to find Lewis at square-leg. Pollard and Pooran then combined to remove Paul Palmer for 21 with Pooran taking a good running catch at long-off to give the Red Force skipper his first wicket of the match which ensured the Scorpions didn’t build any momentum towards of the end of their innings.
The Super50 continues today with the Leeward Islands Hurricanes coming up against Guyana Jaguars at Coolidge Cricket Ground from 1.30 pm while the Red Force will be in action again tomorrow against the Windward Islands Volcanoes also at Coolidge from 1.30 p.m.
Summarised scores:
Scorpions 258-6, 50 overs (Brandon King 97, Rovman Powell 43, Andre McCarthy 40; Anderson Phillip 3-66)
vs Red Force 259-5, 40.5 overs (Evin Lewis 107, Darren Bravo 59 not out, Nicholas Pooran 43, Jason Mohammed 28; Andre McCarthy 2-30, Denis Bulli 2-84)
—Red Force won by five wickets