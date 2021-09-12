Snowfall beaten in Prix Vermeille

Snowfall suffered the first defeat of her otherwise unblemished three-year-old campaign when a rather laboured second to the Roger Varian-trained Teona (11/1) in the Qatar Prix Vermeille.
Aidan O’Brien’s Snowfall was general 5/2 favourite for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe heading into yesterday’s prep on the back of striking wins in the Musidora, Oaks, Irish Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks, but the writing was on the wall turning for home as Fankie Dettori started to niggle and ask her to respond.
Teona, ridden by Olivier Peslier, had been keen enough in behind the long-time leader La Joconde but she responded well when switched out into the clear and stayed on strongly to hold scrambling 2/9 favourite Snowfall by a length and a half.
The surprise outcome vindicated the belief Varian has long expressed in Teona.
The Newmarket trainer told Sky Sports Racing: “I’m delighted, speechless really. Everything went smoot—I thought Olivier did a great job on the filly, and she settled well.
“She showed what she can do...what she’s capable of. We’ve always had massive faith in this filly, and we were disappointed how the first half of the season went for us.
“But we gave her time, and I’d like to thank the owner for being very patient.”
Varian added: “She’s a big-framed filly, and maybe she’s just needed time. I trained her mother (Ambivalent), who was very good—(and) she didn’t win her Group One until she was an older filly.
“I think the family mature into themselves as they get older, so no doubt time has helped her.”
As well as the Arc, Teona holds entries over varying trips next month in the Prix de l’Opera and Prix de Royallieu. Varian hinted, however, that the Arc is most likely—as long as the ground stays in Teona’s favour in Paris.
“Most importantly, (we must) make sure the filly is sound and healthy tomorrow morning—and see how she trains over the next couple of weeks,” he said.
“I’d like to hope those are options we can consider. I do think she’s a filly who appreciates a sound surface, so she’d want this sunshine to continue for another few weeks.
“I think a mile and a half is her trip. I’ll speak with her owner and the team at home, but she’s got all those options because we believed in her—and I’m so pleased she’s come good today.”