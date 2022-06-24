‘Soca’ fighters

ANGUS EVE has labelled T&T’s men’s Under-20 footballers as fighters, even if conditions have not always been in their favour or the calibre of play produced by them being of pristine level.
Eve hopes to see some of the fight again when the young Soca Warriors face familiar rivals Costa Rica today in the round of 16 at the 2022 CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 Championship, being played in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. The teams meet at THE Estadio Yankel Rosenthal, San Pedro Sula, from 2 p.m.
“Credit to these guys, they have been fighting. They are fighting hard for their country,” Eve stated at the post-match conference following his team’s 3-0 win over Suriname on Thursday night. “All the are asking for is some support from back home and some positive words,” added Eve.
Trinidad and Tobago had a pre-tournament camp in Costa Rica a week before the CONCACAF tournament and played two matches against Costa Rica, drawing the first 0-0 before losing the second 2-1.
Against Suriname, T&T got a brace from Nathaniel James and one from captain Molik Khan, who as 15-year-olds were already members of W Connection’s senior TT Pro League team, whose owner and a former TTFA president, David John-Williams passed away yesterday.
Eve deliberately left his top-scorer James on the bench until the second half against Suriname, giving the slightly-built striker the chance to recover, after playing his first two matches in a mud bowl, at the Estadio General Francisco Morazán.
James, who also scored twice in a 4-4 tournament opening draw with Haiti, has four goals and is the second-highest goal-scorer in the tournament, one behind Haiti’s Steevenson Jeudy.
“We thought that if he comes on, he could add a spark,” Eve said of James. “We thought that if we brought him on with the fresher legs when the opposition were tiring, that it would work for us, and it did.”
James felt his first goal against Suriname to be the most important. “We needed it to get us up and running and that is what happened,” stated the former Queen’s Royal college student.
James dedicated his goals to his parents. He is the son of former Malick Senior Comprehensive record goal-scorer Mark James and Dhalia Pierre-James, and lives at the La Horquetta Housing Project.
Eve now expects a more “difficult” road, having reached the knockout stages, where victory will send his team to the quarter-finals, but defeat will mean a trip back home. There is no middle ground today.
“We are excited. Our first goal was to come out of the group. We achieved that,” stated Eve, T&T finished third in the group after Haiti picked up a point when drawing 0-0 with Mexico late Thursday night. Mexico (7 points) topped group F, followed by Haiti (5 points) and T&T (4 points) with Suriname last having lost all three of their matches.
Eve felt that winning 3-0 against Suriname, rather that settling for a required draw, gives his team momentum going onto the knockout stage.
“Very good for the players because they have been working very hard,” Eve noted. “We have been giving everything we have. Unfortunately, the results weren’t going our way a couple of times.”
Known for stingy, defensively-strong teams in the local Pro League, Eve admitted he is concerned with his defenders, who apart from Austria-based Noah Roka and goalkeeper Tristan Edwards, have often looked uncoordinated, especially with La Horquetta Rangers wingers Real Gill and Kaihim Thomas offering insufficient support to the back four.
“I though the defence was letting us down,” stated Eve. “We conceded nine goals in two matches. That don’t normally happen with my teams.”
Although T&T’s backline did not look quite as good as Eve seemed to think against Suriname, the T&T head coach felt that there was improvement by his defenders. “We made a couple of changes in the back, we made a change in the goal, and I thought that all the players were superb today,” Eve said after conquering Suriname.