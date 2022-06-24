‘Soca’ fighters

Nathaniel James

SHOT CALL: Trinidad and Tobago’s Nathaniel James celebrates after scoring against Suriname in the Group F clash in the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship, at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, on Thursday.

—Photo: CONCACAF

ANGUS EVE has labelled T&T’s men’s Under-20 footballers as fighters, even if conditions have not always been in their favour or the calibre of play produced by them being of pristine level.

Eve hopes to see some of the fight again when the young Soca Warriors face familiar rivals Costa Rica today in the round of 16 at the 2022 CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 Championship, being played in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. The teams meet at THE Estadio Yankel Rosenthal, San Pedro Sula, from 2 p.m.

“Credit to these guys, they have been fighting. They are fighting hard for their country,” Eve stated at the post-match conference following his team’s 3-0 win over Suriname on Thursday night. “All the are asking for is some support from back home and some positive words,” added Eve.

Trinidad and Tobago had a pre-tournament camp in Costa Rica a week before the CONCACAF tournament and played two matches against Costa Rica, drawing the first 0-0 before losing the second 2-1.

Against Suriname, T&T got a brace from Nathaniel James and one from captain Molik Khan, who as 15-year-olds were already members of W Connection’s senior TT Pro League team, whose owner and a former TTFA president, David John-Williams passed away yesterday.

Eve deliberately left his top-scorer James on the bench until the second half against Suriname, giving the slightly-built striker the chance to recover, after playing his first two matches in a mud bowl, at the Estadio General Francisco Morazán.

James, who also scored twice in a 4-4 tournament opening draw with Haiti, has four goals and is the second-highest goal-scorer in the tournament, one behind Haiti’s Steevenson Jeudy.

“We thought that if he comes on, he could add a spark,” Eve said of James. “We thought that if we brought him on with the fresher legs when the opposition were tiring, that it would work for us, and it did.”

James felt his first goal against Suriname to be the most important. “We needed it to get us up and running and that is what happened,” stated the former Queen’s Royal college student.

James dedicated his goals to his parents. He is the son of former Malick Senior Comprehensive record goal-scorer Mark James and Dhalia Pierre-James, and lives at the La Horquetta Housing Project.

Eve now expects a more “difficult” road, having reached the knockout stages, where victory will send his team to the quarter-finals, but defeat will mean a trip back home. There is no middle ground today.

“We are excited. Our first goal was to come out of the group. We achieved that,” stated Eve, T&T finished third in the group after Haiti picked up a point when drawing 0-0 with Mexico late Thursday night. Mexico (7 points) topped group F, followed by Haiti (5 points) and T&T (4 points) with Suriname last having lost all three of their matches.

Eve felt that winning 3-0 against Suriname, rather that settling for a required draw, gives his team momentum going onto the knockout stage.

“Very good for the players because they have been working very hard,” Eve noted. “We have been giving everything we have. Unfortunately, the results weren’t going our way a couple of times.”

Known for stingy, defensively-strong teams in the local Pro League, Eve admitted he is concerned with his defenders, who apart from Austria-based Noah Roka and goalkeeper Tristan Edwards, have often looked uncoordinated, especially with La Horquetta Rangers wingers Real Gill and Kaihim Thomas offering insufficient support to the back four.

“I though the defence was letting us down,” stated Eve. “We conceded nine goals in two matches. That don’t normally happen with my teams.”

Although T&T’s backline did not look quite as good as Eve seemed to think against Suriname, the T&T head coach felt that there was improvement by his defenders. “We made a couple of changes in the back, we made a change in the goal, and I thought that all the players were superb today,” Eve said after conquering Suriname.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘DJW’ PASSES

‘DJW’ PASSES

LOVE him or not, David John-Williams will always be remembered as the president to finally get the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) a home.

The former TTFA president (2015-19) died early yesterday. He was the founder and president of the W Connection Football Club who possessed a genuine passion and dedication for the growth of the sport.

John-Williams loved culture and thought himself to be a good disc jockey (DJ) as he sometimes deejayed at his W Connection’s team matches-- where he dusted off the foreign and local classics.

‘Soca’ fighters

‘Soca’ fighters

ANGUS EVE has labelled T&T’s men’s Under-20 footballers as fighters, even if conditions have not always been in their favour or the calibre of play produced by them being of pristine level.

Eve hopes to see some of the fight again when the young Soca Warriors face familiar rivals Costa Rica today in the round of 16 at the 2022 CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 Championship, being played in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. The teams meet at THE Estadio Yankel Rosenthal, San Pedro Sula, from 2 p.m.

‘A visionary, pioneer’

‘A visionary, pioneer’

A passionate visionary and a pioneer.

That is how former Trinidad and Tobago Football Association president William Wallace and former Minister of Sport Brent Sancho described the late David John-Williams, who passed away yesterday.

John-Williams took over the TTFA presidency from Raymond Tim Kee (deceased) in November 2015 and served in as the head of the organisation until November 2019 when Wallace took the reins.

Blue Devils tame Giants, clinch T10 Blast title

At one stage this season, the Scorpions/Titans Blue Devils looked to be out of contention for the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast title but they showed up when it mattered, defying the odds to be crowned champions of the second edition of the tournament.

After five matches in the group stage, the Blue Devils were in last place with three losses and two wash outs. From there, they won three of their last five games to sneak into the play-offs where they upset top team Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers in Thursday’s semi-final at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

Asher-Smith, Johnson-Thompson set for Birmingham

Asher-Smith, Johnson-Thompson set for Birmingham

Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson will lead Team England’s athletics medal hopes at the Commonwealth Games, which start next month in Birmingham.

Heptathlon champion Johnson-Thompson will defend the crown she won at the Gold Coast in 2018. The 29-year-old — who will also aim to retain her world title in Eugene next month — recovered from a ruptured Achilles to make last year’s Olympics, only for a calf injury to force her out of the heptathlon.

Elcock opens 100 title bid at National Champs

Elcock opens 100 title bid at National Champs

“Trinidad and Tobago’s Fastest Man” title will be decided at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, in Port of Spain, tomorrow —day two of the NGC/NAAATT National Open Championships.

All contenders for the crown will be on show at the same venue from five o’clock this afternoon in the men’s 100 metres preliminaries.