The Soca Kings are into the final of the Dream11 Trinidad T10 Blast following emphatic wins against Run-getters Blue Devils and Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers in their final two group stage games at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba yesterday.
While rain dampened the first game against the Blue Devils, the Kings still managed to pull off a nine-wicket win on the Duckworth Lewis Stern (DLS) method, before whipping the Scorchers by ten wickets. On both occasions, superstar Sunil Narine delivered with bat and ball.
In the first game, Narine grabbed one wicket for 14 runs from two overs as the Blue Devils posted 135 for two after they were sent in to bat.
Narine then blasted four sixes and two fours in a 14-ball 34 at the top of the innings as the Kings reached 65 for one after five overs when rain ended the game. The Kings were two runs ahead of the DLS par score at that stage.
The second match on the day between Valini’s Supermart Leather Back Giants and Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers was abandoned after a sharp, heavy shower after nine overs.
But the conditions improved in the afternoon session to allow a full game between the Kings and Scorchers during which Narine bowled two overs for ten runs to restrict the Scorchers to 95 for three, before blasting seven sixes and three fours in his unbeaten 65 off 21 balls to lead the Kings to 101 for six off just six overs.
While the Kings were already assured of a place in the top three, the victories saw them clinch the top spot with 21 points with six wins, one loss and three no results.
The top-placed team after the group stage will advance straight to today’s final at 3 p.m. while the second and third place teams will do battle in a playoff at 11.30 a.m. for the other spot in the championship game.
Yesterday’s final group game between the Blue Devils and the Steelpan Players was due to be completed after press time.
Win or lose, the Players will be involved in today’s playoff having secured the second spot on the table with 17 points.
However, the Scorchers would have had to wait on the result of the final group stage game to know their fate.
The Blue Devils would have had to beat the Players by 33 runs in the final match to overtake the Scorchers on net run rate for third place.
Summarised scores
Yesterday
Run-getters Blue Devils 135-2 (10 overs) (Vishan Jagassar 75, Nicholas Sookdeosingh 25) vs Soca Kings 65-1 (5 overs) (Sunil Narine 34, Kirstan Kallicharan 21 n.o.)
—Soca Kings won by nine wickets (DLS).
Valini’s Supermart Leatherback Giants 89-3 (Ewart Nicholson 33, Kjorn Ottley 24; Adria Cooper 2/13) vs Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers
—Match Abandoned
Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers 95-3 (10 overs) (Mikkel Govia 40, Tion Webster 24 n.o., Justin Jagessar 23) vs Soca Kings 101-0 (6 overs) (Sunil Narine 65 n.o., Kirstan Kallicharan 34 n.o.)
—Soca Kings won by 10 wickets
Friday
Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers 119-5 (10 overs) (Kamil Pooran 53, Justin Jagessar 28; Ansil Bhagan 2/14) vs Valini’s Supermart Leatherback Giants 88-8 (10 overs) (Ewart Nicholson 21; Mikkel Govia 3/7, Andrew Rambaran 2/10, Eric Garcia 2/19)
—Scorchers won by 31 runs
Today’s T10 fixtures
(At Brian Lara Cricket Academy)
• Play-off—11.30 p.m.
Steelpan Players vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers/Blue Devils
• Final—3 p.m.
Soca Kings vs Winners of playoff