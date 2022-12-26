SOCA HARMONY will attempt to become only the second filly to win the leading open staying event on the calendar when the 2022 local horse racing concludes today at Santa Rosa Park.
The Lester Moore-bred and owned three-year-old is the only member of the “fairer sex” represented in the Edmund De Freitas Gold Cup, penultimate and feature attraction of the seven-race December 27 Boxing Day holiday card.
Soca Harmony is attempting to join the three fillies which have won the Grade I contest since the sport was centralised in 1994.
The legendary Sian’s Gold claimed the Gold Cup that year and repeated the following year. The last filly to do the trick was Nuclear Power four years ago.
Soca Harmony is actually attempting to follow in the hoof-prints of New Millennium, who in 2001 became the only locally-bred filly to triumph.
The daughter of J’ouvert has probably already done enough for the season to secure the Horse of the Year title.
Before placing fourth in the Stewards Cup three weeks ago, Soca Harmony had four wins and four seconds from eight starts, including victories in the last two legs of the Triple Crown – Midsummer Classic and Trinidad Derby Stakes – after placing second in the first – Guineas.
Victory in the Derby – on Republic Day (September 24) – was over today’s 2,000-metre distance and John O’Brien’s charge has to be a serious contender as she will be going to post with the light weight of about 50 kilos with champion jockey Brian Boodramsingh in the saddle.
The champion trainer is actually sending out five of the eight runners in the $100,000 contest and they all have the credentials to get the job done.
Making Headlines is the class of the field and it will be difficult to stop him if he is close his best.
However the Ruthven Smith-bred and owned six-year-old has only raced six times – and without success – since he won this race two years ago.
The other main contender is Stroke Of Luck, who has only suffered one defeat from six outings over two turns on the main track and his resume includes victories in the Derby just over a year ago and the Independence Cup on Independence Day (August 31).
His full brother Crown Prince has to be respected as he beat Soca Harmony into second in the Guineas on Indian Arrival Day (May 30) and then placed second to her in the Midsummer Classic and Derby.
Rounding out O’Brien’s quintet is Wise Guy, who has been out of action for the last four months after three woeful performances. But he won all three legs of the Triple Crown two years ago and is difficult to ignore.
Last year’s Guineas winner and Derby runner-up Just Exhale was struggling until he placed third in the Stewards Cup at odds of over 100/1 and he should be respected, along with Finishing Touch, who has won his last three starts over two turns.
And even Supremacy, who has been racing against 50-35 rated opponents, cannot be discounted completely after an almost nine-length triumph over 1,750 metres when racing was last staged 24 days ago.
De Freitas, who won the Gold Cup as a jockey in 1966 and 1967, is also sponsoring the other Graded event on the card, the Bonanza Riding Stables St James/St Ann’s Stakes.
As was the case last year, the Grade II 1,350-metre contest will end up being the only event for two-year-olds for the season.
There are seven horses in this $53,000 contest and O’Brien will saddle four of them, including Princess Royal, Angry Bird and Hello World, the only male in the field whose half-sister Bella Riva won the last edition of the St Ann’s Stakes (for fillies) in 2019 before the juvenile events were combined the following year.
Princess Royal is a full sister of Stroke Of Luck and Crown Prince, and Angry Bird is a full sister of Super Bird, winner of the inaugural running of this event two years ago, and last year’s Gold Cup hero Affirmative.
The “St Ann’s” will be the third race at 2.15 p.m. and the Gold Cup is billed for 4.05 p.m., three hours after the gates are expected to open for the first time on the 18th round of the Arima Race Club’s 2022 Season.