JUST four days after Carnival, Soca Harmony defeated her arch-rival Crown Prince and In The Headlines made an eye-catching debut when horse racing continued yesterday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
After finishing nine-and-a-half lengths adrift in third place when they last met in the Gold Cup two months ago, Soca Harmony beat her fellow four-year-old by one-and-a-quarter lengths in the penultimate event of the seven-race card.
As was the case in the leading open staying event on the calendar at the end of last season, the John O’Brien-trained runners and Just Exhale were at the head of the pack in the closing stages of the modified benchmark handicap for 90-70 rated horses.
Just Exhale, who came from behind and just failed to catch Crown Prince by a neck in the Gold Cup, was leading midway down the homestretch, but he still ended up going down the same margin to his fellow Guineas winner.
However their battle was for second this time as Soca Harmony passed them on the wide outside and went on to prevail comfortably as the evens favourite in the 1,750-metre contest.
It was the third time in their last five meetings over two turns that the Lester Moore-bred and owned daughter of J’ouvert had beaten Crown Prince into second.
Soca Harmony lost the first when the Triple Crown began with the Guineas on Indian Arrival Day (May 30), but she bounced back to take the other two legs of the prestigious three-year-old series—Midsummer Classic and Trinidad Derby Stakes.
There were three Derby winners in yesterday’s field, but the other two were very disappointing.
Wise Guy, who became only the fourth horse to sweep the Triple Crown in 2020, could only finish fifth, one place behind Soca Harmony’s half-sister Soca Rhapsody.
And Crown Prince’s brother Stroke Of Luck, who had beaten Soca Symphony into fourth in the 2021 Derby, ended up a very disappointing eighth of the nine runners, after placing sixth when he was considered the one to beat in the Gold Cup.
Just Exhale went down by one-and-a-half lengths, but it could have been a completely different story had his original rider Ridge Balgobin not been forced to give up his mounts because of a hand injury.
The 2021 Derby runner-up was instead ridden by Tristan Phillips and had to tote 54 kilos, about four more than he would have with the light-weight rider on his back.
Just Exhale ended up at level weights with 8/5 second fancy Crown Prince, who performed with distinction in his first race of the season.
Soca Harmony, who defeated a lethargic Just Exhale by over eight lengths a month ago, now has six wins to go along with her five runner-up finishes from 13 career outings.
In The Headlines, also trained by O’Brien and ridden by Brian Boodramsingh, was in a race by herself three races earlier in the first Stakes event for three-year-olds of the season.
Distances were not recorded in the 1,350-metre affair, but the only debutant in the field of four maiden fillies was ahead by at least ten lengths when she hit the finish line in the Agostini Insurance Brokers Limited Royal Colours Classic.
The Grade III contest for locally-bred horses had taken a major hit the day before when Firecracker, an impressive winner of her only outing a month earlier, was scratched.
In The Headlines, sent off as the 2/5 favourite in the feature event, ran in the colours of the Ladies Stables, the syndicate which also owned her dam B’s Passion, a former top filly.
The third round of the Arima Race Club’s 2023 Season will take place on Saturday, March 18.