SOCA HARMONY became only the fourth filly to win the most prestigious event on the calendar in Arima when horse racing continued yesterday at Santa Rosa Park.
The evens second favourite pulled away from her John O’Brien-trained stable companion and former nemesis Crown Prince approaching mid-stretch and coasted home by two-and-three-quarter lengths in the hands of Nobel Abrego in the Carib Trinidad Derby Stakes.
It was the third triumph in succession for Soca Harmony, who became the first member of the fairer sex to take the final leg of the Triple Crown since Leading Lady in 2017.
New Millennium was the first filly to win the Derby in Arima in 2000, six years after the sport was centralised, and the only other one to accomplish the feat was Pride ‘N’ Glory in 2008.
After playing second fiddle to Crown Prince in their first three meetings, Soca Harmony got over the hump in magnificent fashion by beating him into second by almost nine lengths last time out in the Midsummer Classic—middle jewel of the Triple Crown—on Emancipation Day (August 1).
Nobel Abrego, who returned to action that very day after being retired for about 18 months, rode the daughter of J’ouvert to perfection, and he was astride again yesterday.
Fillies are allotted three kilos less than their male counterparts in Stakes races, but the Panamanian took two-and-a-half kilos overweight in the “Midsummer” and two yesterday.
O’Brien stated afterwards that connections were not worried about the overweight on either occasion as “Abrego is probably the best jockey to have ridden here,” since centralisation.
The champion trainer also pointed out that Crown Prince, who was unbeaten when he completed a hat-trick he defeated Soca Harmony—by three-and-a-half lengths—to start the Triple Crown series with the Guineas on Indian Arrival Day (May 30), is not 100 per cent fit.
The full brother of last year’s Derby winner Stroke Of Luck was racing for the first time since being gelded after the “Midsummer” and was the 3/5 favourite.
Soca Harmony and Crown Prince completely dominated the prestigious Grade I series for West Indian-bred three-year-olds.
Davindra was beaten by 18-and-three-quarter lengths in yesterday’s 2,000-metre contest after finishing about ten lengths closer when also third over 100 metres less in the “Midsummer” seven weeks ago.
And O’Brien’s Princess Aruna, who finished 16 lengths adrift in third in the Guineas and 25 lengths back in fifth in the Midsummer Classic, rounded out the top four, 24-and-a-quarter lengths behind the winner.
With just eight horses facing the starter, it was the joint second smallest Derby field since the late 1960s.
Breeder/owner Lester Moore picked up a $65,400 cheque for her victory in the penultimate event of yesterday’s seven-race Republic Day card.