Soca Kings advance to final after T10 washout

Dejourn Charles

POWER SHOT: Soca Kings power-hitter Dejourn Charles muscles a six over deep midwicket while Scarlet Ibis Scorchers wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva looks on during the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Tuesday. Charles struck three sixes in a ten-ball 21 to lead the Kings to a five-run win. The Soca Kings are through to the final of the tournament which will be played today at 2.30 p.m.--Photo: ROGER SEEPERSAD

No play was possible in the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast playoffs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba yesterday due to rain.

The league leaders Soca Kings were due to meet the defending champions and second place team, Fides Limited Scarlet Ibis Scorchers in the qualifier 1 from 12 p.m.

With that match being abandoned, the higher placed Soca Kings will now advance straight to the final.

Meanwhile, the Scorchers will have a second chance to make it to the championship game when they face the Cocrico Cavaliers in the second qualifier at 11 a.m. today.

The Cavaliers advanced to the second qualifier after their playoff eliminator against the Blue Devils was washed out yesterday.

The Cavaliers were third on the standings while the Rungetters finished fourth.

Weather permitting, today’s final is scheduled to bowl off at 2.30 p.m.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WI vs Ireland women’s series to make history

Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday announced that the West Indies vs Ireland Women’s series will be the first ever televised Women’s series in the Caribbean.

Starting in St Lucia on 26 June, the full six-match series will be broadcast exclusively live on Flow Sports, FanCode, BT Sport, ESPN, SuperSport and Sky New Zealand

PRINCE OUTPOINTED AT CAC

PRINCE OUTPOINTED AT CAC

Trinidad and Tobago boxer Aaron Prince made his exit in the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games Men’s 71-kilogramme division when he lost on points to Dominican Republic’s Jhonny Fernandez in San Salvador, El Salvador, yesterday.

Soca Kings advance to final after T10 washout

Soca Kings advance to final after T10 washout

No play was possible in the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast playoffs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba yesterday due to rain.

The league leaders Soca Kings were due to meet the defending champions and second place team, Fides Limited Scarlet Ibis Scorchers in the qualifier 1 from 12 p.m.

Nanan, Patterson add to ‘Special’ medal haul

Nanan, Patterson add to ‘Special’ medal haul

T&T athlete Melissa Nanan won bronze in the women’s long jump at the Special Olympics International World Summer Games in Berlin, Germany, yesterday.

The 26-year-old leapt 1.39 metres on her first attempt in the Level C Division F05 final and only improved from there, ending with a best effort of 1.66 metres.

Samuels to take temporary charge of Windies women

Former Jamaica men’s captain and West Indies men’s left-handed opener Robert Samuels has been appointed interim head coach for the West Indies Women’s team for their only international home series for the year against Ireland in St Lucia.

Farinha twins 1-2 in New Jersey

Farinha twins 1-2 in New Jersey

The Farinha twins, Jonathan and Nathan finished one-two in the Men’s 100 metres final at the Elliott Denman NJ International Track and Field Meet in New Jersey, USA, last Saturday.

Jonathan grabbed gold in 10.46 seconds, while Nathan clocked 10.48 to pick up silver. Ghana’s Bryan Sosoo got to the line in 10.54 to finish third, behind the Trinidad and Tobago sprint twins.