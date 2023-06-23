Soca Kings advance to final after T10 washout

No play was possible in the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast playoffs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba yesterday due to rain.
The league leaders Soca Kings were due to meet the defending champions and second place team, Fides Limited Scarlet Ibis Scorchers in the qualifier 1 from 12 p.m.
With that match being abandoned, the higher placed Soca Kings will now advance straight to the final.
Meanwhile, the Scorchers will have a second chance to make it to the championship game when they face the Cocrico Cavaliers in the second qualifier at 11 a.m. today.
The Cavaliers advanced to the second qualifier after their playoff eliminator against the Blue Devils was washed out yesterday.
The Cavaliers were third on the standings while the Rungetters finished fourth.
Weather permitting, today’s final is scheduled to bowl off at 2.30 p.m.