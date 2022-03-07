The Soca Kings regained the top spot in the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast yesterday as the battle for automatic qualification for the final heats up with four days of competition left.
The top team after the round robin will go straight into Friday’s final while the second and third-place teams will battle in a playoff, with the winners going on to the final.
The Kings, led by a four-wicket haul (four for four) from pacer Strassark Sankar beat the Cocrico Cavaliers by five wickets in the low-scoring first game at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba yesterday to move on to 18 points with six wins from eight matches. The Cavaliers stayed in last place with three points from nine matches, having also lost to the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers in yesterday’s second match.
In the first game, the Cavaliers were restricted to 67 for eight with the Kings’ batters making light work of the chase. But it was Sankar who set up victory with the ball.
He struck early to push the Cavaliers onto the back foot, removing Franklyn Rouse lbw for four and then Denesh Ramdin for a “duck”.
However, Dexter Sween got the innings moving with a six off Sameer Ali and another off Ravi Rampaul but the Cavaliers couldn’t hit their way out of trouble.
They slipped further to 50 for four in the seventh following the dismissal of Sween for 20 before Sankar returned with two wickets in the next over. He had Hakeem Mitchell caught by Sunil Narine for eight and Brandon Ramdial bowled by the pacer for 11 as the innings fizzled towards the end.
In reply, Narine blasted 25 off 15 balls with two sixes and two fours to get the chase off to a rapid start.
However, the Kings lost five wickets before finally sealing the win, reaching 68 for five off 7.1 overs.
The day’s second game saw an improved batting display from the Cavaliers but the result was the same.
Ramdin had a better outing the second time around, blasting 51 not out off 27 balls with six sixes, while opener Jordan Warner slammed four sixes and six fours in an unbeaten 62 off 32 deliveries as the Cavaliers posted a competitive 126 for three.
In reply, the Scorchers, who, like the Cavaliers, are also out of contention for a playoff spot, replied with 130 for two off 8.5 overs with Tion Webster leading the charge with an unbeaten 68 off 32 balls which included two sixes and 11 fours.
The tournament continues today with the Kings up against second-placed Blue Devils from 12.30 pm.
Today’s second game will see third-placed Leatherback Giants up against fourth-placed Steelpan Strikers from 2.45 pm.
Summarised scores:
Cocrico Cavaliers 67-8 (Dexter Sween 20; Strassark Sankar 4/4) vs Soca Kings 68-5 (7.1 overs) (Sunil Narine 25, Jason Mohammed 18; Navin Bidaisee 3/12)
—Kings won by five wickets
Cocrico Cavaliers 121-1 (Jordan Warner 62 n.o., Denesh Ramdin 51 n.o.) vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers 130-2 (8.5 overs) (Tion Webster 68 n.o., Daniel Williams 26, Joshua Ramdoo 25 n.o.)
—Scorchers won by eight wickets.