Soca Kings ease to second T10 win

THE Soca Kings scored back-to-back wins in the Dream11 Trinidad T10 Blast, whipping the Cocrico Cavaliers by nine wickets in their second match of the tournament at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba, yesterday.
After restricting the Cavaliers for 90 for six after their ten overs, the Soca Kings put on a batting show with Kirstan Kallicharan smashing five sixes and a four in an unbeaten 42 off 18 balls and Jason Mohammed chipping in with 41 not out, off 18 deliveries, with three sixes and four fours as they raced to 91 for one in just 6.1 overs.
Kallicharan, who smashed 55 in their eight-wicket victory against the Steelpan Players a day earlier, got off to a streaky start with a top-edge for six off left-arm pacer Shaaron Lewis before dominating the rest of the innings.
Kallicharan struck another two sixes off the pacer later in the innings and also smacked spinner Tevon Jadoo over the ropes. He and Mohammed put on an unbroken 80-run stand for the second wicket with the latter also getting into high gear early in the innings. Mohammed got going with a cut for four off Lewis as the Kings raced to 45 for one after three overs.
The Soca Kings skipper, Mohammed, pulled spinner Anderson Mahase for six over the mid-wicket rope before driving pacer Terrance Hinds for four through the covers to help set up another easy win.
Earlier the Cavaliers innings never got into high gear as they slipped to 49 for five before Mahase intervened to boost the total.
Mahase struck two sixes and two fours in a top score of 27 off 21 balls while Jabari Mills hit 16 and Hinds added 15 to get the Cavaliers to a competative total but it wasn’t enough to challenge the Kings.
The Soca Kings will be in action again today against Rungetters BD at 5.30 p.m. The Rungetters were also in action after press time yesterday against the Leatherback Giants. Meanwhile, the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers defeated the Giants by nine wickets in Thursday’s second game which was completed after press time.
Summarised Scores:
(Yesterday)
Cocrico Cavaliers 90-6 (10 overs) (Anderson Mahase 27, Jabari Mills 16, Terrance Hinds 15) vs Soca Kings 91-1 (6.1 overs) (Kirstan Kallicharan 42 n.o., Jason Mohammed 41 n.o.) --Soca Kings won by 9 wickets.
(Thursday)
Valini’s Supermart Leatherback Giants 73-7 (10 overs) (Ewart Nicholson 13; Kieshawn Dillon 3/7) vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers 74-1 (7 overs) (Tion Webster 29 n.o., Kamil Pooran 21, Daron Cruickshank 20 n.o.) --Scorchers won by 9 wickets.
Today’s matches (@ BLCA)
Leatherback Giants vs Cocrico Cavaliers, 3 p.m.
Rungetters BD vs Soca Kings, 5.30 p.m.