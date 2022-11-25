Soca Kings ease to second T10 win

Loud jeers rang around the stadium. England’s fans were not happy. The United States had frustrated them yet again at a World Cup.

That’s three times and counting that the teams have met on football’s biggest stage and England is still waiting for its first win against the Americans after a 0-0 draw, yesterday.

Coach Gareth Southgate had reminded his players of that record beforehand, with the USA famously winning 1-0 in 1950 and playing out a 1-1 draw in 2010. They didn’t seem to heed his warning and didn’t respond to Gregg Berhalter’s young and energetic team.