Soca Kings into T10 final

The Soca Kings slipped up in their final round robin match in the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast match yesterday but still finished in the top spot to earn automatic qualification to today’s final.

The Kings lost their final match to the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers by 40 runs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy yesterday and despite finishing level on 21 points with the Leatherback Giants, they stayed in pole position with a slightly superior net run rate.

The Kings’ net run rate was 1.2567768 while the Giants’ final net run rate was 1.2561022.

The Giants will now have to contest the play-off against third place team Steelpan Strikers, who secured their place in the knockout match with a seven-wicket victory over the Blue Devils in yesterday’s second match at Tarouba.

The Giants and the Strikers will battle in the playoff from 11.30 a.m. today to determine who will oppose the Kings in the final, which bowls off at 2.45 p.m.

In yesterday’s first match, Ewart Nicholson blasted 70 to lead the Scorchers to an imposing 136 for four before restricting the Kings to 96 for five.

Nicholson came to the middle after the early loss of Tion Webster, striking two fours and a six off Shazan Babwah as the Scorchers raced to 57 for one after four overs.

Nicholson continued to play aggressively, hitting Sameer Ali for four to extra cover before depositing the spinner over long-on for six with the Scorchers reaching 72 at the half-way stage.

He then smashed Simmons for a straight six off a free hit before cutting the bowler for four.

Nicholson struck two more sixes off Leonardo Julien over deep midwicket to bring up his 50 off 17 balls and went on to lead the Scorchers to their good total before he was dismissed off the final ball of the innings.

The Kings missed that sort of spark in their reply, with Jason Mohammed (17), Julien (19) and Babwah (21) all getting starts but no one going on to anchor the chase as the Kings fell short.

The second match proved a closer contest, with Jyd Goolie hitting 49 off 17 balls and Navin Stewart making 45 to get them past triple figures.

However, an in-from Evin Lewis made the difference, the left-hander blasting 76 not out off 26 balls with eight sixes and five fours to seal the win.

Summarised scores:

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers 136-4 (Ewart Nicholson 70, Daniel Williams 25; Keagan Simmons 3/18) vs Soca Kings 96-5 (Shazan Babwah 21)

—Scorchers won by 40 runs.

Blue Devils 119-4 (Jyd Goolie 48, Navin Stewart 45; Imran Khan 3/19) vs Steelpan Strikers 122-3 (9.3 overs) (Evin Lewis 76 n.o., Anthony Alexander 31)

—Strikers won by seven wickets.

Today’s fixtures

Playoff: Steelpan Strikers vs Leatherback Giants, 11.30 a.m.

Final: Soca Kings vs Winner of Playoff, 2.45 p.m.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Div II relay bronze for Thompson

Div II relay bronze for Thompson

TEAM TTO swimmer Jeron Thompson helped his team to a bronze medal on the opening day, Wednesday night, of the NCAA Division II Championships that splashed off in Greensboro, North Carolina.

And his TTO team-mate Kael Yorke was scheduled to swim for a medal in the final of the men’s 100-yard butterfly last night.

Soca Kings into T10 final

The Soca Kings slipped up in their final round robin match in the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast match yesterday but still finished in the top spot to earn automatic qualification to today’s final.

Tennis girls, boys play for 5th, 9th

Tennis girls, boys play for 5th, 9th

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s girls will be playing for fifth place and the boys will attempt to secure ninth spot when the curtain falls on the North, Central America and Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the Junior Davis Cup and Junior Billie Jean Cup today in the Dominican Republic.

Under-15 cricket starts today

The Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) NextGen Under-15 development programme gets underway today with matches across both islands.

Whitley coaches Oropune youths

Whitley coaches Oropune youths

Former national midfielder Aurtis Whitley, a member of Trinidad and Tobago’s 2006 World Cup squad, is passing on his experience to young footballers in Oropune Gardens where he resides.

Whitley, a former national captain, is conducting weekly coaching sessions with members of the Oropune Police Youth Club and has also teamed up with former national team-mate Hayden Tinto to offer coaching clinics to aspiring players.

T&T netballers in tough Commonwealth group

Trinidad and Tobago were among the teams named when World Netball and the Commonwealth Games Federation announced the final six qualifiers for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games,

The final six teams to qualify, selected due to being among the top 12 in the netball world rankings as of January 31 2022 are: Uganda, Scotland, Wales, Trinidad and Tobago, Northern Ireland and Barbados. These teams now join Australia, New Zealand, England, Jamaica, South Africa and Malawi, who were announced as the first six qualifiers in October 2021.