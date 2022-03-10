Soca Kings into T10 final

The Soca Kings slipped up in their final round robin match in the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast match yesterday but still finished in the top spot to earn automatic qualification to today’s final.
The Kings lost their final match to the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers by 40 runs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy yesterday and despite finishing level on 21 points with the Leatherback Giants, they stayed in pole position with a slightly superior net run rate.
The Kings’ net run rate was 1.2567768 while the Giants’ final net run rate was 1.2561022.
The Giants will now have to contest the play-off against third place team Steelpan Strikers, who secured their place in the knockout match with a seven-wicket victory over the Blue Devils in yesterday’s second match at Tarouba.
The Giants and the Strikers will battle in the playoff from 11.30 a.m. today to determine who will oppose the Kings in the final, which bowls off at 2.45 p.m.
In yesterday’s first match, Ewart Nicholson blasted 70 to lead the Scorchers to an imposing 136 for four before restricting the Kings to 96 for five.
Nicholson came to the middle after the early loss of Tion Webster, striking two fours and a six off Shazan Babwah as the Scorchers raced to 57 for one after four overs.
Nicholson continued to play aggressively, hitting Sameer Ali for four to extra cover before depositing the spinner over long-on for six with the Scorchers reaching 72 at the half-way stage.
He then smashed Simmons for a straight six off a free hit before cutting the bowler for four.
Nicholson struck two more sixes off Leonardo Julien over deep midwicket to bring up his 50 off 17 balls and went on to lead the Scorchers to their good total before he was dismissed off the final ball of the innings.
The Kings missed that sort of spark in their reply, with Jason Mohammed (17), Julien (19) and Babwah (21) all getting starts but no one going on to anchor the chase as the Kings fell short.
The second match proved a closer contest, with Jyd Goolie hitting 49 off 17 balls and Navin Stewart making 45 to get them past triple figures.
However, an in-from Evin Lewis made the difference, the left-hander blasting 76 not out off 26 balls with eight sixes and five fours to seal the win.
Summarised scores:
Scarlet Ibis Scorchers 136-4 (Ewart Nicholson 70, Daniel Williams 25; Keagan Simmons 3/18) vs Soca Kings 96-5 (Shazan Babwah 21)
—Scorchers won by 40 runs.
Blue Devils 119-4 (Jyd Goolie 48, Navin Stewart 45; Imran Khan 3/19) vs Steelpan Strikers 122-3 (9.3 overs) (Evin Lewis 76 n.o., Anthony Alexander 31)
—Strikers won by seven wickets.
Today’s fixtures
Playoff: Steelpan Strikers vs Leatherback Giants, 11.30 a.m.
Final: Soca Kings vs Winner of Playoff, 2.45 p.m.