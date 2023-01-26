‘Soca’ vs Just Exhale in first race tomorrow

HAS the first event of a local horse racing season ever been as highly anticipated as it is this year?

The Arima Race Club’s 2023 Season will get going tomorrow with a mega clash between Soca Harmony and Just Exhale at Santa Rosa Park.

There will be seven races and the card is being sponsored by the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB).

The opening event is the NLCB Play Whe Modified Benchmark Handicap for horses rated 70-55 at 1 p.m.

Seven are expected to face the starter over 1,750 metres, including Soca Harmony and Just Exhale.

After winning the last two legs of last year’s Triple Crown—Midsummer Classic and Trinidad Derby Stakes—Soca Harmony is probably the leading candidate for Horse of the Year.

Just Exhale, who placed second in the Derby the previous year after winning the Guineas, finished one place ahead of the filly when he was edged into second by last year’s Guineas hero Crown Prince in the Gold Cup to close out the season a month ago.

Also included in tomorrow’s field is Supremacy, who made the early running over 2,000 in the Gold Cup before finishing seventh of the eight runners in the leading open staying event on the calendar.

Blue Agave, who placed second over tomorrow’s trip in a lower class (60-45) during the December 27 Boxing holiday card after back-to-back victories, is also in the field.

Two races later, the native-bred three-year-old maidens will be in action in the NLCB Lotto event.

The field of eight includes the horses which placed second through sixth, respectively—Harts Gap, Blinding Lights, Angry Bird, Princess Royal and Ukraine—on debut in the St James/St Ann’s Stakes on Boxing Day. That Grade II contest was over a distance of 1,350 metres, 250 metres longer than tomorrow’s 2.20 p.m. contest.

The others involved are newcomers Beep Beep, Firecracker and Nuclear War.

The feature attraction is the NLCB Sian’s Gold Sprint, the leading one-turn turf event on the calendar.

The field of seven includes Cool Cat and Super Bird, winner and runner-up, respectively, of last year’s edition of the 1,100-metre contest, as well as 2021 winner General JN.

Here are the runners, weights and riders:

RACE 6 – 4.25 - SIAN’S GOLD SPRINT (GRADE III) – 3 Y.O. & OVER – 1100 Metres (TURF) - $66,240.

1. TOP OF THE GAME 44 K. Razack; 2. PAWAN PUTRA 48 R. Jadoo; 3. MARVEL VIGOR 45 N. Mohammed; 4. COOL CAT 51 R. Ali; 5. ARSALAN 45 J. Boodramsingh; 6. SUPER BIRD 51 B. Boodramsingh; 7. GENERAL JN 57 D. Khelawan.

