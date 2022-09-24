Trinidad and Tobago senior men’s national team head coach Angus Eve will make a few squad changes but still expects a good showing when T&T face Thailand in today’s 2022 King’s Cup third place match.
T&T’s senior men will go into action against hosts Thailand at the Chiang Mai Stadium this morning from 6.30 a.m. Tajikistan and Malaysia meet in the final at 8.30.
Eve put his players through their final paces last evening at the Nice Place Sporting Academy training field. Goalkeeper Nicklas Frenderup who left the pitch with a neck injury in Thursday’s 2-1 loss to Tajikistan, has been declared fit by the medical staff and will be eligible for selection today.
Later, Eve and locally-based goalkeeper Marvin Phillip both attended a pre-match press conference at the Chiang Mai Stadium. Eve expects a bitter fight against hosts Thailand, following their 5-4 penalty kicks defeat to Malaysia.
“We definitely see they are well-coached. Well-organised defensively. They have a lot of creative players going forward,” stated Eve. “We do not expect an easy match at all.”
Eve indicated that there will be changes for today’s match and he will likely run those players who were not involved in the 2-1 defeat to Tajikistan.
“We still believe that we have brought a good enough squad and we definitely want to give all of the players a run in this tournament,” Eve said.
“We haven’t played a competitive match for three months so this is an opportunity to give the players some time to gel a bit. So definitely, we will be playing some of the other guys.”
Meantime, Thailand coach Mano Polking has apologised to home fans after the War Elephants failed to reach the King’s Cup final following their penalty shootout defeat to Malaysia in Chiang Mai on Thursday night.
“I have to apologise to all Thai fans for failing to help the Thai team reach the final of the King’s Cup,” said Polking.
Asked about the third-place playoff game against T&T, the Brazilian said: “We will keep fighting. We try to do our best in every game. Although this is not the final, we are looking forward,” he said.
T&T have lost two previous friendlies to the hosts, 3-2 in 2004 and 1-0 in 2018 and should the match end in a draw after regulation time, the winners will be decided via a penalty shootout.