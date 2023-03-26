Soca Warriors confident

Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men footballers will be eyeing promotion to League A of the CONCACAF Nations League and a spot in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup when they tackle Nicaragua in Group C, of League B, from 8 p.m. today at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Tobago.
T&T must beat Nicaragua to top the group and qualify automatically for the Gold Cup. A draw or a loss for the Soca Warriors will see them finish second on the standings which will result in them joining the third-place teams from the League A groups and the winners of League C groups in the Gold Cup preliminaries.
T&T defeated the Bahamas 3-0 away on Friday and are high in confidence heading into the group decider. Speaking ahead of today’s match, T&T’s Alvin Jones noted that “everything is perfect” heading into the clash against the Central Americans.
“The guys are well focused and ready to go. The key for us is that we went into the Bahamas game focused. We knew we had to get three points. We went in there and got three goals and three points which was most important for us,” said Jones.
“For us a clean sheet is everything. So far, I have four in a row and some of the guys who come in like Aubrey David, we sit down and I said to him ‘we are going for five clean sheets so try and help me out’.
“We had more meetings among ourselves as defenders so it is something we paid attention to coming into this year and you can see we are achieving it so far,” he added.
Meanwhile, Daniel Phillips said the players are “definitely” confident and said the team is keen on building on what they have been able to achieve so far. “Completely different opponents. Nicaragua have done well in the group and we also have done well so we are looking for a clean sheet and three points,” said Phillips.