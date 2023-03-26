Soca Warriors confident

Alvin Jones

SWISH: T&T’s Alvin Jones whips in a cross during Friday’s Group C CONCACAF Nations League B, 3-0 victory over the Bahamas at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, in Nassau, Bahamas.

—Photo courtesy KERMIT TAYLOR/Bahamas Athletics

Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men footballers will be eyeing promotion to League A of the CONCACAF Nations League and a spot in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup when they tackle Nicaragua in Group C, of League B, from 8 p.m. today at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Tobago.

T&T must beat Nicaragua to top the group and qualify automatically for the Gold Cup. A draw or a loss for the Soca Warriors will see them finish second on the standings which will result in them joining the third-place teams from the League A groups and the winners of League C groups in the Gold Cup preliminaries.

T&T defeated the Bahamas 3-0 away on Friday and are high in confidence heading into the group decider. Speaking ahead of today’s match, T&T’s Alvin Jones noted that “everything is perfect” heading into the clash against the Central Americans.

“The guys are well focused and ready to go. The key for us is that we went into the Bahamas game focused. We knew we had to get three points. We went in there and got three goals and three points which was most important for us,” said Jones.

“For us a clean sheet is everything. So far, I have four in a row and some of the guys who come in like Aubrey David, we sit down and I said to him ‘we are going for five clean sheets so try and help me out’.

“We had more meetings among ourselves as defenders so it is something we paid attention to coming into this year and you can see we are achieving it so far,” he added.

Meanwhile, Daniel Phillips said the players are “definitely” confident and said the team is keen on building on what they have been able to achieve so far. “Completely different opponents. Nicaragua have done well in the group and we also have done well so we are looking for a clean sheet and three points,” said Phillips.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CARNAGE!

CARNAGE!

Johnson Charles slammed a remarkable second T20I hundred to propel West Indies to their highest-ever T20I total but South Africa made a mockery of the target by completing the highest-ever successful run chase T20Is, to pull off an astonishing six-wicket win, yesterday.

ITF Triple Crown for Campbell

CATHERINE CAMPBELL captured her first major title in about a quarter-century yesterday and ended up winning a Triple Crown in the Steve Thomas International Tennis Federation (ITF) Masters Tournament at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Seales back in training

West Indies fast-bowler Jayden Seales has come a long way in his recovery from knee surgery last December and Trinidad and Tobago Red Force head coach David Furlonge said the promising pacer is expected to do some light training with the T&T franchise today.

East clash against North in U-19 final

East will face North in the final of the Point Lisas Steel Products Limited Under-19 Inter-Zone tournament after both teams secured convincing victories in their respective semi-final fixtures last Thursday.

At the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, Andrew Rambaran’s 121 set up East’s 70-run victory over Central, while North defeated South by 95 runs in their semi at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal.

Shamsi back for Junior Classic

LUCA SHAMSI is among 15 players from the host country competing in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) T&T International Junior Classic from today at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Soca Warriors confident

Soca Warriors confident

Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men footballers will be eyeing promotion to League A of the CONCACAF Nations League and a spot in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup when they tackle Nicaragua in Group C, of League B, from 8 p.m. today at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Tobago.