‘Soca Warriors’ face Gold Cup champs Mexico

Reigning champions Mexico will begin defence of their Gold Cup title tonight by tangling with preliminary round qualifier Trinidad and Tobago from 10 p.m. (T&T time) in a Group A, first round match, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA.
Two teams who don’t shy away from the big moment will make for an entertaining affair. It will be the fifth Gold Cup meeting between the two nations and if it is anything like their previous Gold Cup encounter, fans can expect plenty of goal-scoring fireworks.
Six years ago in the group stage, the two countries played to a thrilling four-all draw. And there is enough attacking power on both sides to see a possible repeat.
The teams followed up with another thriller in August 2015, when Mexico came from two goals down to draw 3-3.
Mexico will start clear favourites this time around with the “Soca Warriors” rebuilding under new coach Angus Eve. T&T take a big step up against their CONCACAF powerhouse rivals, after a failed 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign in which they saw struggled to respective draws against minnows Bahamas, and Puerto Rico, exiting in the first round.
Having replaced sacked former England defender Terry Fenwick as T&T’s head-coach, former T&T midfielder Angus Eve, 49, said his charges are eager to test themselves against Mexico.
“We are going against Mexico, but that is where we want to be,” Eve declared. “We want to be playing against the best teams in the region to keep testing ourselves and proving ourselves. This is our rebuilding, and we just want to go into that and enjoy the group stage.”
T&T go into tonight’s encounter with their confidence boosted after edging French Guiana (1-1, 8/7 PKs) in the second round of the prelims, punching their group stage ticket. The “Soca Warriors” got big performances from midfielder Kevin Molino — who scored two goals in the prelims — and Reon Moore, who netted a brace in their 6-1 trouncing of Montserrat.
T&T can also count on the steady hands of custodian Nicklas Frenderup, who conceded just two goals in the preliminary qualifiers. Frenderup made the decisive save in T&T’s 8-7 penalty shoot-out win over French Guiana, to advance to the Gold Cup main draw where they play Mexico, El Salvador and Curacao, in the group stage.
Meanwhile, “El Tricolor” boast a lot of star power, led by forward Hirving Lozano, who has 14 goals in 47 matches. AT&T Stadium is also friendly territory for the Napoli danger man. In his last match in Arlington, Lozano scored two goals in a 2-1 win over Iceland in a friendly on May 29.
Another striker to watch will be Rogelio Funes Mori, who made his Mexico debut last Saturday, in a friendly against Nigeria, and scored just four minutes into the match. Not to be overlooked is winger Uriel Antuna, who scored four goals for Mexico in the 2019 edition of the Gold Cup, inclusive of a hat-trick in a 7-0 rout of Cuba.