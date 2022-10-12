Along with Pele and Diego Maradona, guess who else is in FIFA’s museum?
Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), football’s world governing body, has listed Trinidad and Tobago’s achievement of qualifying for the 2006 FIFA World Cup and becoming the smallest nation at that time to do so.
T&T’s historic achievement is captured in three precious images in the FIFA museum, depicting the twin island republic’s qualification for the 2006 Germany tourney.
The opening image in the FIFA museum shows T&T’s Soca Warriors proudly lining up for its opening World Cup match against Sweden.
“The Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago surprised the world in 2006 when they qualified for the @FIFAWorldCup,” FIFA stated in its museum.
Another image celebrates the euphoria, as fans, including former national footballer Brian Williams celebrates with the Soca Warriors.
“At the tournament, the then smallest country to ever qualify (since surpassed by Iceland) gathered their first point by holding a strong Sweden side to a 0-0 draw,” FIFA announced.
The FIFA museum also portrays the Soca Warriors celebrating Dennis Lawrence historic headed goal which gave T&T a 1-0 win in Bahrain during the second leg of an inter-continental play-off, qualifying them for their only FIFA men’s World Cup Finals to date.
“The final hurdle to overcome was Bahrain in the inter-confederation play-offs. After drawing at home, the Soca Warriors won away in Manama after a Dennis Lawrence goal,” FIFA stated.