Soca Warriors leave in a week

Trinidad and Tobago’s Soca Warriors footballers are due to leave in a week’s time for their first Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier in the Dominican Republic.
T&T will play Guyana from 7 p.m. on March 25 at the Estadio Panamericano in Santo Domingo, capital of the Dominican Republic before flying to Puerto Rico for a similar qualifier three days later from 7 p.m. at the Estadio Centroamericano in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico.
Yesterday, national team director Richard Piper confirmed the team’s departure date as Thursday, March 18 but could not confirm what warm-up matches the Soca Warriors would have before the first qualifier.
National coach Terry Fenwick had repeatedly asked for a couple of warm-up games, hopefully in Miami.
T&T are grouped with Guyana, Bahamas, St Kitts and Nevis and Puerto Rico, with only the winners of Group F progressing to the second of three rounds of qualification for the World Cup.
The six first round group winners will play in a two-legged home-and-away series.
The three second round winners will advance to the final (third) round, where they will join the seeded USA, Mexico, Costa Rica, Jamaica and Honduras in the eight-team final round qualifying tournament.