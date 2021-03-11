Soca Warriors leave in a week

Michel Poon Angeron

LOCAL PRACTICE:T&T midfielder Michel Poon Angeron, centre, is surrounded by his Orange XI opponents as he tries to thread a pass forward during Saturday’s practice match at the St James Police Barracks grounds on Long Circular Road. The T&T XI won 8-0. —Photo: ROBERT TAYLOR

Trinidad and Tobago’s Soca Warriors footballers are due to leave in a week’s time for their first Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier in the Dominican Republic.

T&T will play Guyana from 7 p.m. on March 25 at the Estadio Panamericano in Santo Domingo, capital of the Dominican Republic before flying to Puerto Rico for a similar qualifier three days later from 7 p.m. at the Estadio Centroamericano in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico.

Yesterday, national team director Richard Piper confirmed the team’s departure date as Thursday, March 18 but could not confirm what warm-up matches the Soca Warriors would have before the first qualifier.

National coach Terry Fenwick had repeatedly asked for a couple of warm-up games, hopefully in Miami.

T&T are grouped with Guyana, Bahamas, St Kitts and Nevis and Puerto Rico, with only the winners of Group F progressing to the second of three rounds of qualification for the World Cup.

The six first round group winners will play in a two-legged home-and-away series.

The three second round winners will advance to the final (third) round, where they will join the seeded USA, Mexico, Costa Rica, Jamaica and Honduras in the eight-team final round qualifying tournament.

Trinidad and Tobago's Soca Warriors footballers are due to leave in a week's time for their first Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier in the Dominican Republic.

T&T will play Guyana from 7 p.m. on March 25 at the Estadio Panamericano in Santo Domingo, capital of the Dominican Republic before flying to Puerto Rico for a similar qualifier three days later from 7 p.m. at the Estadio Centroamericano in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico.

Repeat what worked well, tighten up on a couple of loose areas and brace for a tougher fight. That is what the West Indies will be focusing on doing as they look to clinch the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka with another win in the second game bowling off at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua at 9.30 a.m. today.

HORSE racing could return to Santa Rosa Park, Arima, by month’s end.

After last week Saturday’s card was cancelled because of a boycott by the riders, Arima Race Club chief executive officer Kenwyn Ogeer stated that “racing has been shut down until further notice.”

After spin dominated the first two days of the third Red Force three-day trial match, fast bowler Jarlarnie Seales got fired up on the final day to finish with four wickets for 54 runs to help the Keagan Simmons XI to a ten-run victory over the Steven Katwaroo XI at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday.

The 2021 Carifta Games will now be staged in August.

The regional junior track and field championships were originally scheduled for Easter weekend, in Bermuda, but were postponed because of the challenges of Covid-19. The meet was rescheduled to the first weekend in July, but has now been pushed back to August 13-15 because of the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) exams.

THE Ready twins and Hills siblings will be attempting to capture titles in the Crusoe Isle Junior Tennis Championships at Shaw Park, Tobago.

The inaugural tournament will take place over the next three days and there will only be singles action in the Under-12 and 16 categories.