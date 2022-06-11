Trinidad and Tobogo’s senior men’s football coach Angus Eve believes his charges need to build on the momentum from their last two wins in the CONCACAF Nations League campaign and complete back-to-back victories over St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), when the teams clash again tomorrow from 7 p.m. at the Hasely Crawford Stadium from 7 p.m.
“We need to finish on a high -- this phase of the tournament -- and we need to get three more points. So, we can put ourselves in a position where we have it (our fate) in our hands,” said Eve at Friday’s post-match media conference, following his team’s 2-0 away win over the “Vincey Heat”.
After victories over Bahamas (1-0) on June 6 and SVG on Friday in their last two outings, T&T (six points) are second in Group C, of League B, trailing Nicaragua (seven points) by a point and on goal-difference. A 2-0 win over Bahamas late Friday moved Nicaragua back to the top of the group.
The importance of getting full points was also not lost on T&T forward Levi Garcia, who has great memories of Arnos Vale, when as a 17-year-old he made his 2016 senior team debut with a double during T&T’s 3-2 victory over the “Vincey Heat”.
Garcia, 24, hopes to add to his tally tomorrow, having also netted against SVG on Friday.
“We needed to win the game. We got the result that we wanted,” said Garcia, adding, “Of course, I have good memories here (Arnos Vale). It was really a bonus to get another goal here and hopefully we could continue this great form.”
Having lost away to Nicaragua (2-1) on June 3 to open the 2022-’23 Nations League series, T&T will end this phase of the competition with a home, second leg match, against SVG tomorrow night before completing the Group C series in March 2023, away to Bahamas, before hosting Nicaragua.
Should T&T top the group they will return to League A from which they were demoted, and also earn direct qualification to the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup, the regional showpiece.
To still be in contention come next March, Eve knew his team had to win in St Vincent. “We went in the game looking for a win. Although we (were) away from home, we believed we could win the game,” stated Eve. “We wanted to go out fast, get the goals, and consolidate.”
Eve’s strategy bore fruit as goals from Neveal Hackshaw (17th) and Levi Garcia (25th) had them comfortably ahead and in control, until the final half hour when conditions changed due to heavy rain before the hosts started to press to get back in the match.
“Credit to St Vincent they made the game difficult for us in the last 35 minutes but before that we dominated the game,” Eve pointed out. “The weather changed and then they got a spirit in them...they at home and they got a big crowd in. So, credit to us because we came out and we were very professional to win the game 2-0.”
Even so the Soca Warriors coach might have hoped that his players might have been more clinical near the end when chances went abegging; Reon Moore missing a couple while also hitting the crossbar, Jon Paul Rochford undecided whether to shoot or pass from near point-blank range and Marcus Joseph shooting without restraint or accuracy.
“You had Joseph getting several chances down to the end and Rochford (indecisive) making the final pass sometimes,” noted Eve. “But all in all, I thought the guys were brilliant tonight. They were very professional away from home, in a hostile environment again.”
Eve added: “The St Vincent people really came out and supported their team, and we said that (they would). They are a plucky unit, a lot of energy with them.”