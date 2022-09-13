Soca Warriors open against Tajikistan in King’s Cup

Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s footballers will face Tajikistan in their opening match of the King’s Cup 2022, on September 22 in Chiang Mai province, Thailand.

The winner of that match will then face the winner of the other semi-final encounter, between Thailand and Malaysia, in the final on September 25.

The TTFA announced that, some last-minute deliberations, Trinidad and Tobago’s head coach Angus Eve will be announcing his final squad today.

The draw for the King’s Cup took place at 10.30 a.m. Monday in Thailand ­— 11.30 p.m. Sunday (T&T time).

The King’s Cup is an international football tournament organised in Thailand by the Football Association of Thailand.

The tournament was founded in 1968, and has been held almost year since, with the exceptions being 1983, ‘85, 2008, ‘11, ‘14 & ‘20.

In some years, the competition has featured club or invitational teams as well as international countries. This will be the third visit to Thailand by a T&T team in international friendlies, having played there in 2004 and 2018, losing to the hosts 3-2 and 1-0, respectively.

Current coach Eve captained the 2004 squad under then head coach Bertille St Clair.

The first league action in three years kicks off with matches in both groups A and B of the competition.