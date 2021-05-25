Soca Warriors play SKN in D/Republic

San Cristóbal, Dominican Republic, appears the likely venue for Trinidad and Tobago’s June 8 CONCACAF Group F showdown with St Kitts-Nevis.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions at home, T&T will give up home advantage and play the crucial qualifier at a neutral venue. SKN lead the group with six points going into matches against Puerto Rico (one point) and second-placed T&T (four points).
T&T also play Bahamas on June 6 in Nassau where they will hope to pick up full points. Only the group winner advances to the second round.
T&T face St Kitts & Nevis on the same ground where they defeated Guyana 3-0 and they are not the only CONCACAF team playing at a neutral venue owing to the surging Covid-19 spread in their respective countries.
Guyana will give up home advantage to SKN; Barbados play Anguilla in the Dominican Republic; British Virgin Islands play Curaçao in Guatemala City; Canada play both Aruba and Suriname in the USA; while Bermuda and Cayman Islands also square off in the USA.
The Guyanese face hosts St Kitts and Nevis away on June 4 and then have their home game against Puerto Rico on June 8 also being played in St Kitts & Nevis — Guyana being listed as a level 4 nation.
Coached by Trinidad and Tobago’s Russell Latapy, the Barbados Tridents will face the Dominican Republic and Anguilla on June 4 and 8, respectively, at the Felix Sanchez Stadium. And due to some travel logistics, management made the decision to play all games in the Dominican Republic once again.
Latapy said being familiar with the training ground in the Dominican Republic gave the Tridents some level of comfort knowing the conditions.
“I would like to say it is a home away from home, but the truth is there is no place like home. We are a bit used to the place seeing that we’ve been there before, but we have to take all situations into consideration, and in doing that the best decision was to play our home game there four days later,” he explained via Barbados media.
“I think what is good for us is the players have been there and they’re comfortable with the places that we stayed. I think we are familiar with the training pitch we used before. In those terms we’re happy, but in reality, the preparation is always the same,” he added.