SOCA WARRIORS REPEAT

An explosive first half kept Trinidad and Tobago’s Soca Warriors on course for automatic qualification for next year’s Concacaf Gold Cup with a 4-1 Concacaf Nations League win over St Vincent and the Grenadines, last night, at Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain. T&T defeated SVG 2-0 at Arnos Vale on Friday.
Noah Powder’s (11th & 41st) first half brace and an opening ninth minute goal from 21-year-old AEK Athens B midfielder Judah Garcia saw T&T comfortably ahead at half time.
A goal from SVG captain Cornelius Stewart had the visitors well in the hunt at one point at 2-1, before Powders’ second goal gave the Soca Warriors some breathing room at half time.
Second half substitute Jon Paul Rochford added some gloss to proceedings with a fourth goal in second-half added on time.
Coming off this month’s four-match series with a victory over Bahamas and double wins over SVG — following an opening 2-1 loss away to Nicaragua — the Soca Warriors moved back to the top of Group C of League B with nine points, having won three straight matches.
However, Nicaragua played Bahamas after press time, last night, and were favoured to win the match and return to the top of the standings.
The series concludes next March with the Soca Warriors away to Bahamas on March 24, before hosting Nicaragua in a likely group decider on March 27. The top Group C team will also be promoted to League A, from which T&T were demoted during the 2019-2020 first edition of Concacaf Nations League.
Both T&T head coach Angus Eve and SVG’s Kendale Mercury made four changes.
Eve brought in central defender Kareem Moses, defensive midfielder Kevon Goddard and the attacking midfielders Duane Muckette and Judah Garcia, and his eager Soca Warriors were two goals ahead with just over 10 minutes played.
Garcia (9th) and United States-based Powder scored within two minutes of each other, much to the joy of those who braved the wet weather to see the action. Having failed to add to a similar two-goal lead on Friday, the Soca Warriors kept up the pressure with only goalkeeper Lemus Christopher standing between T&T and a third goal when stopping Powder’s goal-bound effort near the 20-minute mark.
Yesterday, SVG had the incentive of trying to avoid relegation to Group C, and did not go down without a fight.
Central defender Aubrey David conceded a corner, and it was the SVG captain Stewart who re-directed Aaron Jackson’s corner-kick past T&T goalkeeper Marvin Phillip in the 26th minute, temporarily silencing the local support. Game on!
The bottom could have dropped out. The Soca Warriors could have folded. Instead, they went for a third.
The Garcia brothers tested goalkeeper Christopher, but he stood solid, and was also fortunate to see first half shots from Muckette and David off target, before Powder got his second.
Before the half ended, SVG looked to pull closer via Aaron Jackson’s shot, but T&T goalie Phillip stopped the effort.
By comparison, the second half was more sedate, with both teams having a couple cracks at goal, and only Rochford’s late item counting.
T&T:
1. (Captain) Marvin Phillip (Gk), 14.Shannon Gómez, 2. Aubrey David, 19.Keston Julien, 12.Kareem Moses, 8.Kevon Goddard, 15.Neveal Hackshaw, 13.Judah García, 7. Noah Powder, 10.Duane Muckette, 11. Levi Garcia. Substitutes: 21.Denzil Smith, 22.Jabari St Hillaire, 4.Sheldon Bateau, 6.Andre Ettienne,16.Alvin Jones, 3.Jameel Neptune, 5.Daniel Phillips, 17.Reon Moore, 18.John Paul Rochford, 20.Molik Khan, 23.Leston Paul, 9.Marcus Joseph.
LEAGUE B/GROUP C STANDINGS:
Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts
Trinidad and Tobago 4 3 0 1 8 3 +5 9
Nicaragua 3 2 1 0 6 3 +3 7
Bahamas 3 1 0 2 1 3 −2 3
St Vincent and the Grenadines 3 0 1 2 3 9 −6 1