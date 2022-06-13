SOCA WARRIORS REPEAT

Levi Garcia

DOUBLE-TEAMED: Trinidad and Tobago’s Levi Garcia, centre, battles for the ball with Jahvin Sutherland, left, and another St Vincent and the Grenadines player during a Concacaf Nations Cup League B Group C game at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, yesterday. T&T won the match 4-1. —Photo: CURTIS CHASE

An explosive first half kept Trinidad and Tobago’s Soca Warriors on course for automatic qualification for next year’s Concacaf Gold Cup with a 4-1 Concacaf Nations League win over St Vincent and the Grenadines, last night, at Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain. T&T defeated SVG 2-0 at Arnos Vale on Friday.

Noah Powder’s (11th & 41st) first half brace and an opening ninth minute goal from 21-year-old AEK Athens B midfielder Judah Garcia saw T&T comfortably ahead at half time.

A goal from SVG captain Cornelius Stewart had the visitors well in the hunt at one point at 2-1, before Powders’ second goal gave the Soca Warriors some breathing room at half time.

Second half substitute Jon Paul Rochford added some gloss to proceedings with a fourth goal in second-half added on time.

Coming off this month’s four-match series with a victory over Bahamas and double wins over SVG — following an opening 2-1 loss away to Nicaragua — the Soca Warriors moved back to the top of Group C of League B with nine points, having won three straight matches.

However, Nicaragua played Bahamas after press time, last night, and were favoured to win the match and return to the top of the standings.

The series concludes next March with the Soca Warriors away to Bahamas on March 24, before hosting Nicaragua in a likely group decider on March 27. The top Group C team will also be promoted to League A, from which T&T were demoted during the 2019-2020 first edition of Concacaf Nations League.

Both T&T head coach Angus Eve and SVG’s Kendale Mercury made four changes.

Eve brought in central defender Kareem Moses, defensive midfielder Kevon Goddard and the attacking midfielders Duane Muckette and Judah Garcia, and his eager Soca Warriors were two goals ahead with just over 10 minutes played.

Garcia (9th) and United States-based Powder scored within two minutes of each other, much to the joy of those who braved the wet weather to see the action. Having failed to add to a similar two-goal lead on Friday, the Soca Warriors kept up the pressure with only goalkeeper Lemus Christopher standing between T&T and a third goal when stopping Powder’s goal-bound effort near the 20-minute mark.

Yesterday, SVG had the incentive of trying to avoid relegation to Group C, and did not go down without a fight.

Central defender Aubrey David conceded a corner, and it was the SVG captain Stewart who re-directed Aaron Jackson’s corner-kick past T&T goalkeeper Marvin Phillip in the 26th minute, temporarily silencing the local support. Game on!

The bottom could have dropped out. The Soca Warriors could have folded. Instead, they went for a third.

The Garcia brothers tested goalkeeper Christopher, but he stood solid, and was also fortunate to see first half shots from Muckette and David off target, before Powder got his second.

Before the half ended, SVG looked to pull closer via Aaron Jackson’s shot, but T&T goalie Phillip stopped the effort.

By comparison, the second half was more sedate, with both teams having a couple cracks at goal, and only Rochford’s late item counting.

T&T:

1. (Captain) Marvin Phillip (Gk), 14.Shannon Gómez, 2. Aubrey David, 19.Keston Julien, 12.Kareem Moses, 8.Kevon Goddard, 15.Neveal Hackshaw, 13.Judah García, 7. Noah Powder, 10.Duane Muckette, 11. Levi Garcia. Substitutes: 21.Denzil Smith, 22.Jabari St Hillaire, 4.Sheldon Bateau, 6.Andre Ettienne,16.Alvin Jones, 3.Jameel Neptune, 5.Daniel Phillips, 17.Reon Moore, 18.John Paul Rochford, 20.Molik Khan, 23.Leston Paul, 9.Marcus Joseph.

LEAGUE B/GROUP C STANDINGS:

Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts

Trinidad and Tobago 4 3 0 1 8 3 +5 9

Nicaragua 3 2 1 0 6 3 +3 7

Bahamas 3 1 0 2 1 3 −2 3

St Vincent and the Grenadines 3 0 1 2 3 9 −6 1

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SOCA WARRIORS REPEAT

SOCA WARRIORS REPEAT

An explosive first half kept Trinidad and Tobago’s Soca Warriors on course for automatic qualification for next year’s Concacaf Gold Cup with a 4-1 Concacaf Nations League win over St Vincent and the Grenadines, last night, at Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain. T&T defeated SVG 2-0 at Arnos Vale on Friday.

‘Something special’ in store

‘Something special’ in store

West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran praised the character and fight shown by his players during their challenging tour of Pakistan, and despite being swept 3-0 in the ODI series he is optimistic that the team is capable of delivering “something special” in the near future.

Scorchers still on top in T10 Blast

There was no play at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba yesterday, both matches in the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast being abandoned without a ball bowled.

Current leaders Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers were going for their fourth straight win of the tournament, yesterday, when they were due to face defending champions Fine Choice Steelpan Strikers. However, heavy rain prevented any play.

St Lucia, Puerto Rico earn Nations League promotion

St Lucia comfortably defeated Anguilla 2-0 before a home crowd at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground on Sunday night, securing promotion back up to Concacaf Nations League B and a place in the 2023 Gold Cup Prelims.

The first half of the game, which was played in League C, did not prove to be so easy for the hosts. Anguilla did what they have done throughout this competition – defend well. They were well-organised and their no-nonsense approach was able to keep them in the game.

Five red cards following youth football brawl

Soccer Made Simple FC and Cox Football Academy earned the right to contest the final of the NLCL U19 Community Cup, which was unfortunately marred by a brawl following one of Sunday’s semi-final matches at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

McQuan, Barcant rule at Nationals

McQuan, Barcant rule at Nationals

CHAYSE McQuan made it two straight and Marie Claire Barcant struck gold for the first time by preventing a legend from capturing a 19th title when the curtain fell on the FAR-UVC National Squash Championships Sunday night at QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.