Soca Warriors take on French Guiana...

The formula is simple. Win or go home.
That will be the mindset of the Trinidad and Tobago senior men’s national team as they square off against French Guiana in their final Gold Cup qualifying playoff match today, at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, from 4.30 p.m.
T&T’s Ryan Telfer insisted that they have a one-track mindset when it comes to the playoffs because they know “there isn’t going to be a Gold Cup for us if we don’t take this game tomorrow (today) as a final.”
“For the entire team, nothing is fast forward past tomorrow. We have French Guiana tomorrow and that’s the focus. Whatever comes after that will come, but right now there is a final tomorrow that we must win to even think about participating in a Gold Cup,” he emphasised.
Meanwhile, interim head coach Angus Eve admitted to knowing very little about the French Guiana team and what to expect from them. However, he is confident his players will be ready for the challenge even with the final eleven yet to be confirmed as they continue to monitor injuries to Aubrey David and Triston Hodge.
Eve said the players were confident following their 6-1 victory over Montserrat on Friday night but noted there were some injuries that could force changes to be made to the starting line-up today.
“There may be a couple of changes. Aubrey had a serious injury to the face and Triston had a slight groin (strain), but we are still treating them, and we are looking at it pretty much on a day-to-day basis. We’ll wait until the last minute to see if we have to make any changes,” the Soca Warriors head coach revealed.
As for their opponents, Eve said that they were virtually in the dark when it comes to what to expect from French Guiana. “They haven’t played a competitive match for a while. We were hoping to see them against Cuba but that did not happen. The roster they have, you can go back and see some of the things their players would have done in the past but that is basically it,” surmised Eve.
“So, we are basically going in relatively blind. They will have a better idea of what we do, having seen our game, so they have an advantage in that regard. But we are pretty confident in our game and we are pretty confident in what we are capable of doing,” he concluded.
T&T 23-member squad:
Goalkeepers: Adrian Foncette, Nicklas Frenderup, Marvin Phillip
Defenders: Radanfah Abu Bakr, Aubrey David, Justin Garcia, Curtis Gonzales, Neveal Hackshaw, Triston Hodge, Alvin Jones, Jelani Peters, Ross Russell Jr Jesse Williams
Midfielders: Hashim Arcia, Khaleem Hyland, Andre Fortune II, Duane Muckette
Forwards: Judah Garcia, Marcus Joseph, Isaiah Lee, Kevin Molino, Reon Moore, Ryan Telfer.