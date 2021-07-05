Soca Warriors take on French Guiana...

Marcus Joseph

READY, AIM... :T&T’s Marcus Joseph gets ready to unleash a shot at goal during the Soca Warriors’ 6-1 drubbing of Montserrat in their opening 2022 CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifier last Friday night at the DRV PNK Stadium Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA. Joseph netted in the 35th minute.

The formula is simple. Win or go home.

That will be the mindset of the Trinidad and Tobago senior men’s national team as they square off against French Guiana in their final Gold Cup qualifying playoff match today, at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, from 4.30 p.m.

T&T’s Ryan Telfer insisted that they have a one-track mindset when it comes to the playoffs because they know “there isn’t going to be a Gold Cup for us if we don’t take this game tomorrow (today) as a final.”

“For the entire team, nothing is fast forward past tomorrow. We have French Guiana tomorrow and that’s the focus. Whatever comes after that will come, but right now there is a final tomorrow that we must win to even think about participating in a Gold Cup,” he emphasised.

Meanwhile, interim head coach Angus Eve admitted to knowing very little about the French Guiana team and what to expect from them. However, he is confident his players will be ready for the challenge even with the final eleven yet to be confirmed as they continue to monitor injuries to Aubrey David and Triston Hodge.

Eve said the players were confident following their 6-1 victory over Montserrat on Friday night but noted there were some injuries that could force changes to be made to the starting line-up today.

“There may be a couple of changes. Aubrey had a serious injury to the face and Triston had a slight groin (strain), but we are still treating them, and we are looking at it pretty much on a day-to-day basis. We’ll wait until the last minute to see if we have to make any changes,” the Soca Warriors head coach revealed.

As for their opponents, Eve said that they were virtually in the dark when it comes to what to expect from French Guiana. “They haven’t played a competitive match for a while. We were hoping to see them against Cuba but that did not happen. The roster they have, you can go back and see some of the things their players would have done in the past but that is basically it,” surmised Eve.

“So, we are basically going in relatively blind. They will have a better idea of what we do, having seen our game, so they have an advantage in that regard. But we are pretty confident in our game and we are pretty confident in what we are capable of doing,” he concluded.

T&T 23-member squad:

Goalkeepers: Adrian Foncette, Nicklas Frenderup, Marvin Phillip

Defenders: Radanfah Abu Bakr, Aubrey David, Justin Garcia, Curtis Gonzales, Neveal Hackshaw, Triston Hodge, Alvin Jones, Jelani Peters, Ross Russell Jr Jesse Williams

Midfielders: Hashim Arcia, Khaleem Hyland, Andre Fortune II, Duane Muckette

Forwards: Judah Garcia, Marcus Joseph, Isaiah Lee, Kevin Molino, Reon Moore, Ryan Telfer.

The ICC Under-19 World Cup is set to be staged in the Caribbean next year and Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath is optimistic that some of the action could be headed to Trinidad.

Having swept the three-match T20I series against Pakistan women 3-0, West Indies women’s skipper Stafanie Taylor has her eyes set on dominating the five-game, One-Day International (ODI) series against the same opponents, bowling off at 9.30 a.m. tomorrow at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

Novak Djokovic reached his 12th Wimbledon quarter-final yesterday to pull even with Arthur Gore, who had a 117-year head start, while a parade of newcomers also made the final eight.

‘Covid’ knocks out World Cup

THE Mayan World Cup Under-14 Tennis Tournament was cancelled yesterday in Guatemala after a player from the El Salvador team tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19).

The Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) sent out a press release last night stating: “All T&T athletes and coaches are safe and have been scheduled for PCR testing.” Arrangements are in place for the team to leave Guatemala today for Miami, Florida, USA.