Soca Warriors taking Bahamas seriously

A big win against Bahamas on Saturday will put Trinidad and Tobago in a very favorable position going into a key 2022 World Cup qualifier against current Group F leaders St Kitts-Nevis, next week Tuesday.
Saturday’s 2022 World Cup qualifier against hosts Bahamas is set for a 5 p.m. kick-off and will be broadcast on the Flow Sports network. With 4-0 defeats against both Guyana and St Kitts-Nevis, the Bahamians would, on paper, not be expected to test the Soca Warriors. But it is such complacency that defenders Aubrey David and Sheldon Bateau, as well as goalkeeper Adrian Foncette hope to avoid.
“It is very important for us to come out of the group in first place,” said David, who last week won the Costa Rican Clausura Championship with his club Saprissa. “We just have to focus on the task ahead and get the job done.”
Having been in the national team approaching a decade, David has experienced the highs and lows, and warns his teammates against taking minnows Bahamas lightly. He said: “It’s easy for us to say yeh we should win the game. Then you don’t put in the work and you get the surprise you don’t want. We need to go on the field and show we have quality and get the job done, and then we’ll look ahead to the St Kitts game.”
Bateau, another veteran in defence, also understands the importance of a big win against Bahamas. “The boys understand the task ahead,” said the Belgium-based KV Meckelen defender.
Having started both World Cup qualifiers last March—an opening 3-0 over Guyana and a below-par 1-1 draw with Puerto Rico, Bateau sees much room for improvement after reviewing tapes of the match. “There are some areas as to where we can improve, and I think we have some stuff we need to work on. I think if we can basically work on the stuff within the next few days, I think we can get the job done,” Bateau added.
With custodian Marvin Phillip sidelined through Covid-19, Foncette will likely start in goal in both matches against Bahamas and SKN. Also in goal when underdogs T&T defeated the USA in World Cup qualifying in November 2017, Foncette also is of the view that Bahamas mustn’t be summarily dismissed.
“This game is not to be taken for granted,” cautioned the locally-based Police FC goalkeeper, “It is one that I think will be important for us building our momentum going forward. These are a crucial three points that we need.”