Soccer Made Simple FC were crowned 2021-22 NLCL U19 Community Cup Champions on Monday‘s Labour Day holiday at rainy Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.
The Arouca/Trincity outfit beat Cox Football Academy by a 4-1 scoreline in the second game of the Championship double-header to take home the seven-thousand-dollar winners’ cash prize, and silverware. Soccer Made Simple were led by talismanic striker Terron Miller scoring two goals, and Jaheim Patrick and Micah Nelson contributing one goal apiece.
The lone Cox Football Academy goal was scored by Mordecai Brown.
In the first game, the third-place match up between Cantaro United FC and Eagles FC of Scarborough, Tobago, penalty kicks were needed to decide the exciting game. After end-to-end action, the match ended 2-2 on a wet and slippery surface. Both Cantaro United’s goals during regulation time were scored by Nathaniel Perous, while Jabari Alexander and Keanu Boatswain scored for the Tobago group winners.
Cantaro United eventually won the riveting penalty shootout 3-2, after a tough display from the spot by both teams.
Afterwards, Brian Jordan, tournament chairman, announced: “On behalf of the NLCL U19 Community Cup organising committee, congratulations to our well-deserved new champions, Soccer Made Simple F.C. We hope to have them defend their title when the tournament resumes in December in its normally scheduled time-frame.”
AWARDS:
• Most Valuable Player – Terrel Miller (Soccer Made Simple)
• Golden Boot Award (Top Scorer) - Terrel Miller (Soccer Made Simple)
• Most Disciplined Team - Creek Sports and Cultural Club
• Rising Star Award (Best Young Upcoming player) – Gyasi Pinder (Gasparillo Youths)
• Best Midfielder – Nathaniel Perouse (Cantaro United F.C.)
• Top Goalkeeper – Raheem Lee (Gasparillo Youths)
• Best Defender – Josiah Shade (Malabar Young Stars)
An award recognising the top match official will also be distributed at a later date.