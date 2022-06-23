Soccer Made Simple

TOP TEAM: Soccer Made Simple, 2021-22 NLCL U19 Community Cup Champions. 

Soccer Made Simple FC were crowned 2021-22 NLCL U19 Community Cup Champions on Monday‘s Labour Day holiday at rainy Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

The Arouca/Trincity outfit beat Cox Football Academy by a 4-1 scoreline in the second game of the Championship double-header to take home the seven-thousand-dollar winners’ cash prize, and silverware. Soccer Made Simple were led by talismanic striker Terron Miller scoring two goals, and Jaheim Patrick and Micah Nelson contributing one goal apiece.

The lone Cox Football Academy goal was scored by Mordecai Brown.

In the first game, the third-place match up between Cantaro United FC and Eagles FC of Scarborough, Tobago, penalty kicks were needed to decide the exciting game. After end-to-end action, the match ended 2-2 on a wet and slippery surface. Both Cantaro United’s goals during regulation time were scored by Nathaniel Perous, while Jabari Alexander and Keanu Boatswain scored for the Tobago group winners.

Cantaro United eventually won the riveting penalty shootout 3-2, after a tough display from the spot by both teams.

Afterwards, Brian Jordan, tournament chairman, announced: “On behalf of the NLCL U19 Community Cup organising committee, congratulations to our well-deserved new champions, Soccer Made Simple F.C. We hope to have them defend their title when the tournament resumes in December in its normally scheduled time-frame.”

AWARDS:

• Most Valuable Player – Terrel Miller (Soccer Made Simple)

• Golden Boot Award (Top Scorer) - Terrel Miller (Soccer Made Simple)

• Most Disciplined Team - Creek Sports and Cultural Club

• Rising Star Award (Best Young Upcoming player) – Gyasi Pinder (Gasparillo Youths)

• Best Midfielder – Nathaniel Perouse (Cantaro United F.C.)

• Top Goalkeeper – Raheem Lee (Gasparillo Youths)

• Best Defender – Josiah Shade (Malabar Young Stars)

An award recognising the top match official will also be distributed at a later date.

Giants, Blue Devils meet in Blast final

Scorpion Titans Blue Devils and Valinis Supermarket Leatherback Giants will contest today’s final of the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast.

Yesterday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA), the Blue Devils beat previous front-runners Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers by four wickets, while a Saiba Batoosingh half-century that took the Leather Back Giants to a seven-wicket win over Tiger Tanks Cocrico Cavaliers.

Carter misses out on 50-free final

Top local swimmer Dylan Carter failed to advance to today’s 50-metre freestyle final at the 19th FINA Long Course World Championships taking place in Budapest, Hungary.

Yesterday, Carter, 26, won heat six in 22.19 seconds, touching the wall in a dead-heat with Korea’s Yuchan Ji. The two were eventually separated via a swim-off, which Carter won in a personal best 21.91 seconds for a long-course event, while 19-year-old Ji clocked 22.03.

NGC/NAAATT National Open Championships

“Trinidad and Tobago’s Fastest Man” title will be decided at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, in Port of Spain, tomorrow —day two of the NGC/NAAATT National Open Championships.

All contenders for the crown will be on show at the same venue from five o’clock this afternoon in the men’s 100 metres preliminaries.

Victory focus

Marquee seamer Kemar Roach enters the second Test against Bangladesh here today poised to become only the sixth West Indies bowler in history to reach 250 wickets, but captain Kraigg Brathwaite said the looming achievement would not cloud the side’s focus in their quest for a series sweep.

JUNIOR WARRIORS ADVANCE

Trinidad and Tobago’s Under 20 men’s national footballers won 3-0 against Suriname last night to advance to the knockout stages of the 2022 CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 Championship in Honduras.

The junior Soca Warriors took a while to get into full flight before breaking down the stubborn Surinamese in the second half. Second half substitute Nathaniel James, a striker who lives in La Horquetta, scored twice to take his tournament tally to four goals and also provided the free-kick which gave T&T another goal.

Tennis returns to Racquet Centre today

TENNIS will return to the National Racquet Centre after an absence of almost 29 months today.

The trials to select the Trinidad and Tobago team for next month’s ITF (International Tennis Federation)/COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Sub Region 4 12 and Under Development Championships will get going at 4 p.m. at the Tacarigua venue.