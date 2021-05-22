SOLID CORE

Having already announced a blockbuster deal to land “Champion” Dwayne Bravo earlier this month, the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have continued to build a strong roster for the 2021 edition of Hero Caribbean Premier League.
The Patriots revealed their nine retained players, which include veteran all-rounder Rayad Emrit, spinner Jon Russ Jaggesar and explosive opening batsman Evin Lewis. The one-time finalists also retained Joshua Da Silva, Fabian Allen and Sheldon Cottrell and struck a trade with Guyana Amazon Warriors for Sherfane Rutherford.
Emrit said the management staff have been working hard put together a winning roster and thinks so far, they have assembled a strong core which can only get stronger when the rest of the team is revealed. “I think the management have really done their best by putting together a really strong team,” he said of the retentions.
Bravo, who joined the team in a trade from Trinbago Knight Riders, is expected to bring a wealth of experience to the franchise having been part of four title-winning campaigns with TKR. “I am very grateful to be a part of this Patriots team once again,” Emrit continued.
“The inclusion of Bravo and Rutherford is also great news for the franchise and... I think we are definitely a strong team.
The overseas players would also be very important for us as well because their experience will definitely help in this very short and compact tournament,” he assessed.
Meanwhile, Patriots owner Mahesh Ramani welcomed the new players as well as the core of the team for what he expects to be an exciting season which is set to bowl off on August 28 with all matches being played at the Patriots’ home venue, Warner Park in St Kitts.
“This year makes it extra special with us playing at our home. I would like to thank all our team players, support staff and management as well as our global fan base for their continued love and support. I look forward to an amazing season in 2021,” said Ramani.
The Patriots have eight spots to fill to complete their squad and these will be announced later this week.
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Retained Players: Dwayne Bravo, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Sheldon Cottrell, Rayad Emrit, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Dominic Drakes, Joshua Da Silva.