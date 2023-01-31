SOLID FORCE

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force were a man down after the first ball of their West Indies Championship four-day match against the Windward Islands Volcanoes, but rallied to end the day in the stronger position after dismissing the hosts for 243 before closing the day on 50 for one.
At the Grenada National Stadium yesterday, the Red Force won the toss and opted to bowl first. However, the visitors lost Vikash Mohan to injury in the first ball of the match.
The debutant tried to take a catch off the bowling of Terrance Hinds but instead damaged his hand and was off the field for the rest of the day.
The early setback did little to dampen the Red Force spirit with Hinds striking two early blows to put his team on top.
The right-arm medium pacer, who ended with four wickets for 72 runs, was able to get some swing off the surface and used it to his advantage with opener Kimani Melius (4) getting an outside edge to wicketkeeper Amir Jangoo in the third over. Number three batter Kavem Hodge was out in similar fashion, two overs later, as the hosts slipped to 16 for two.
Tion Webster also got a wicket in the first session, Jerlani Robinson edging to first slip with the score on 44. Volcanoes skipper Alick Athanaze showed some fight with the bat along with former West Indies Test player Sunil Ambris as the pair combined to take the Windwards to lunch at 86 for three.
Athanaze looked good as he drove Hinds to the cover boundary for a four while Ambris took the attack to the bowlers, smacking left-arm spinner Khary Pierre and off-spinner Bryan Charles for a six each.
Athanaze (41) tried to up the tempo after lunch but his slog off Charles popped up to Hinds at mid-on as the Volcanoes lost their fourth wicket.
Meanwhile, Ambris flicked pacer Uthman Muhammad for four to take the hosts to triple figures. Hinds, however, kept T&T in the hunt, bowling Justin Greaves before getting the big scalp of Ambris, caught at gully by Charles for 55, as the hosts slipped to 130 for six.
But that is all the success T&T would get in the session as Tevyn Walcott and Ryan John rallied their team to 211 for six at the tea interval.
Walcott led the charge with 64 off 68 balls while John was unbeaten on 27 off 53 at the afternoon break. The pair were separated early in the final session with John edging Pierre to Charles at first slip for 36.
Charles then claimed the final three wickets in quick time to finish with four for 46, which saw him go past 100 wickets in first-class cricket. Walcott was left stranded on 87 not out when the innings ended.
The Red Force experimented with Pierre opening the batting alongside Jeremy Solozano but that move didn’t pay off with the make-shift opener departing for a duck in the second over.
However, Solozano and skipper Darren Bravo joined forces to ensure there were no more hiccups in the final session, both men exhibiting a great deal of patience in the face of some tight bowling from the hosts to keep the Red Force on top. Bravo faced 54 balls for his 32 not out while Solozano faced 65 deliveries for his 18 not out.
