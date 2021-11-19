Trinidad and Tobago’s Anderson Mahase scored an unbeaten 61 while pacer Shiva Sankar grabbed two wickets in the first West Indies Under-19 Risings Stars camp intra-squad 50-over match at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, on Thursday.
Mahase’s knock proved crucial for Team Ackeem Auguste as they posted 210 all out but it wasn’t enough as Team Giovonte DePeiza replied with 212 for four to clinch a six-wicket victory.
After two days of intense net sessions and fitness routines, the 28-member squad got their first taste of competition and opening batsman Anderson Amurdan was the standout performer with a well-made half-century to set the platform for Team DePeiza to seal the win.
On a good batting surface, the right-hander top-scored with 77, including eight fours, and shared a century opening stand with Shaq Parris, who made 42, with four fours and a six.
The partnership ended when Parris was smartly stumped by Carleon Bowen-Tuckett, off of Amrit Dass. Teddy Bishop then showed his class with a number of well-timed strokes on both sides of the wicket as he strolled to a run-a-ball 40 with five boundaries. Leg-spinner Matthew Nandu (3-20) then snapped up three wickets. He bowled Bishop, had Amurdan caught as well as T&T’s Kyle Kissoondath.
Earlier, the first half of the match was dominated by a face-saving partnership between Nathan Edwards and fellow left-hander Mahase. The pair came together at 118 for eight and added 80 for the ninth wicket to rescue the innings. Mahase’s unbeaten 61 came off 72 balls, with five fours and a six, while Edwards contributed 25 (22 balls) including back-to-back boundaries.
The wickets were shared among the Team Auguste bowlers with Sankar 2-38, Johan Layne 2-42, Onaje Amory 2-33 and Jaden Carmichael 2-27.
The next warm-up match will be played on Monday at the same venue as the U-19s continue preparations for the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup to be staged in the Caribbean from January 14 to February 5 across four host countries.
Summarised Scores:
Team Auguste 210 all out off 42.5 overs (Anderson Mahase 61 not out, Ackeem Auguste 32, Jordan Johnson 28, Nathan Edwards 25, Shiva Sankar 2/38, Johan Layne 2/41, Onaje Amory 2/33, Jaden Carmichael 2/27) vs Team DePeiza 212-4 off 42.3 overs (Anderson Amurdan 77, Shaq Parris 42, Teddy Bishop 40; Matthew Nandu 3/20). --Result: Team DePeiza won by 6 wickets