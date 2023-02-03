Solid start by PowerGen in ‘Penal Derby’

Defending champions PowerGen Penal Sports made a strong start to the domestic red-ball season as they piled up 227 for six, off 65 overs, on the first day of the three-day Premiership 1 game against crosstown rivals Clarke Road United, at Syne Village in Penal, yesterday.
Half-centuries from Ewart Nicholson (60) and Cephas Cooper (59) put the hosts on a solid footing early on. However, Clarke Road struck back with three late wickets to gain some of the momentum heading into the second day, today.
Justyn Gangoo removed Nicholson and Videsh Sookhai (1) while Kerwyn Sirju accounted for Damion Joachim (1) towards the end of the day’s play in South Trinidad.
In other matches yesterday, Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1 reached 147 for five at stumps against Preysal Sports in a rain-affected opening day at the Oval, in Port of Spain, while Central Sports reached 291 for nine against Victoria United at Invaders Ground in Felicity.
Meanwhile, at Pierre Road in Charlieville, QPCC 2 were dismissed for 180 while hosts Comets closed the day on 58 for four.
All matches continue from 10 a.m. today.
TTCB National
League Fixtures:
Premiership 1
QPCC 1 147-5 (38 overs) (Jordan Warner 77, Isaiah Rajah 31 n.o.; Vishan Jagassar 2/34, Adrian Cooper 2/42) vs Preysal Sports
Central Sports 291-9 (Marlon Richards 61 n.o., Jahron Alfred 37, Kjorn Ottley 36, Kamil Pooran 32, Derone Davies 32; Farrel Jugmohan 3/85, Denzil Baba 3/63, Sherwin Ganga 2/45) vs Victoria United Sports
QPCC 2 180 (42.1 overs) (Rikash Boodram 89, Savion Lara 29, Jason Batson 28; Shatrughan Rambaran 4/29, Sanjiv Gooljar 3/39, Ramaal Lewis 2/41) vs Alescon Comets 58-4 (16 overs) (Philton Williams 3/24)
PowerGen Penal Sports 227-6 (65 overs) (Ewart Nicholson 60, Cephas Cooper 59, Daniel Williams 44, Navin Bidaisee 38 n.o.; Kerwyn Sirju 2/19, Yannick Ottley 2/27, Justyn Gangoo 2/14) vs Clarke Road United Sports