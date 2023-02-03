Solid start by PowerGen in ‘Penal Derby’

Defending champions PowerGen Penal Sports made a strong start to the domestic red-ball season as they piled up 227 for six, off 65 overs, on the first day of the three-day Premiership 1 game against crosstown rivals Clarke Road United, at Syne Village in Penal, yesterday.

Half-centuries from Ewart Nicholson (60) and Cephas Cooper (59) put the hosts on a solid footing early on. However, Clarke Road struck back with three late wickets to gain some of the momentum heading into the second day, today.

Justyn Gangoo removed Nicholson and Videsh Sookhai (1) while Kerwyn Sirju accounted for Damion Joachim (1) towards the end of the day’s play in South Trinidad.

In other matches yesterday, Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1 reached 147 for five at stumps against Preysal Sports in a rain-affected opening day at the Oval, in Port of Spain, while Central Sports reached 291 for nine against Victoria United at Invaders Ground in Felicity.

Meanwhile, at Pierre Road in Charlieville, QPCC 2 were dismissed for 180 while hosts Comets closed the day on 58 for four.

All matches continue from 10 a.m. today.

TTCB National

League Fixtures:

Premiership 1

QPCC 1 147-5 (38 overs) (Jordan Warner 77, Isaiah Rajah 31 n.o.; Vishan Jagassar 2/34, Adrian Cooper 2/42) vs Preysal Sports

Central Sports 291-9 (Marlon Richards 61 n.o., Jahron Alfred 37, Kjorn Ottley 36, Kamil Pooran 32, Derone Davies 32; Farrel Jugmohan 3/85, Denzil Baba 3/63, Sherwin Ganga 2/45) vs Victoria United Sports

QPCC 2 180 (42.1 overs) (Rikash Boodram 89, Savion Lara 29, Jason Batson 28; Shatrughan Rambaran 4/29, Sanjiv Gooljar 3/39, Ramaal Lewis 2/41) vs Alescon Comets 58-4 (16 overs) (Philton Williams 3/24)

PowerGen Penal Sports 227-6 (65 overs) (Ewart Nicholson 60, Cephas Cooper 59, Daniel Williams 44, Navin Bidaisee 38 n.o.; Kerwyn Sirju 2/19, Yannick Ottley 2/27, Justyn Gangoo 2/14) vs Clarke Road United Sports

TENSE FINISH

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force coach David Furlonge was pleased to see the fight shown by his players as they held on for a draw on the final day of their first-round West Indies Championship match against the Windward Islands Volcanoes, at the Grenada National Stadium, yesterday.

Half-centuries from Jason Mohammed (79 not out) and Tion Webster (58) saw the T&T side navigate over two full sessions after the Volcanoes declared their second innings at 425 for five in the first session.

Close to 100 players for badminton tourney

CLOSE to 100 players will be in action when competitive badminton returns to Trinidad after a three-year absence today at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The Trinidad and Tobago Badminton Association’s (TTBA) junior ranking tournament will be contested over the next two weekends, and their senior ranking tournament will take place from Monday until Friday.

WI go into battle

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite wants to see a better all-round performance from his team when they face Zimbabwe in the first Test, starting today, at Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo.

The opening batter also wants his players to put into practise all they have learnt from batting legend Brian Lara, who took up the role of performance mentor with the squad ahead of the two-Test series.

LeBron pulls within 63 of breaking Kareem’s record

LeBron James had 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and pulled within 63 points of becoming the NBA’s career scoring leader as the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat the Indiana Pacers 112-111 on Thursday night.

James has 38,325 points, with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar holding the record at 38,387. James gave Los Angeles its first lead on a three-pointer with 2:35 left, and Anthony Davis’ 11-footer with 35.1 seconds left was the decisive basket. Davis had 31 points and 14 rebounds.