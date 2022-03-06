Solid start for Carter

TOP TEAM TTO swimmer Dylan Carter rated his season-opening performances as solid as the 26-year-old prepares for a potential follow-up outing in Brazil.
Carter splashed to three medals at the Copa Heller in Mexico the previous weekend in the men’s 50 metres butterfly (silver), 100m freestyle (gold) and 50 metres freestyle (silver).
“I thought the meeting in Mexico was a really good start. I haven’t started the season that fast probably ever,” Carter told the Express. “And considering the circumstances, (racing) at 6,000 feet altitude and some really old blocks without the kicker in the back—it wasn’t a fast pool—I still managed to one, win some medals and two, more importantly, put up some competitive times I am really happy with.”
The 2021 FINA World Short Course men’s 50m butterfly silver medallist said the early 2022 returns are a good sign. “I feel like I am in a good place to start the season and to roll into a couple of more competitions.”
After years of doing prep and training for the 100 and 200 free events dating back to his “workhorse” training days at the University of Southern California, Carter feels he has a solid aerobic and anaerobic base to now concentrate on eking out more speed.
“I have been working a little bit with Coach Dexter (Browne) and we have been a lot more focused on sprinting than I ever have been before... now I am 26 and spending a little more time and relying on my base and focusing on speed. So I think it was a really good sign that focusing on speed and technique could yield good results in those events,” said the five-time 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games medallist. He added that he believed himself to be a world-beater in the 50m fly.
Cater said he was looking at potential participation in the Maria Lenk competition in Brazil next month, although that is yet to be confirmed, and he is also awaiting more updates about the fourth season of the International Swimming League (ISL).
There is a potential clash of dates with the FINA World Long Course (50m) Swimming Championships rescheduled to Budapest, Hungary in June.
“The schedule is still a bit fluid (for the ISL) but if they are having the next season I definitely will be a part of it. That will be a focus of the second half of the year.”
Carter is also hoping FINA retains the 2022 Word Short Course (25m course) Swimming Championships which have not officially been removed from Kazan, Russia. FINA has already cancelled the World Junior Championships that were scheduled to be staged in that Russian city in August.