The Trinidad and Tobago women cricketers continued their unbeaten run on their tour of Barbados yesterday, whipping the hosts by seven wickets in their second T20 match at Isolation Cavaliers ground in St Andrew, Barbados.

Batting first, Barbados were restricted to 168 for six off their 20 overs with Kycia Knight hitting 60 and Aaliyah Alleyne scoring 35. Kirbynia Alexander (2-21) and Steffie Soogrim (2-28) did the damage with the ball, grabbing two wickets each.