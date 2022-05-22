Steffie Soogrim

TOB BOWLER: Steffie Soogrim

The Trinidad and Tobago women cricketers won their first two matches of their tour of Barbados last week.

Steffie Soogrim grabbed five wickets for 36 runs and scored 36 run to help T&T to a 44-run victory in the 50 over match last Friday while Shenelle Lord and Karishma Ramharack scored 25 and 22 not out, respectively, to lead the visitors to a four-wicket victory in the opening T20 fixture played on Thursday.

In the 50-over encounter T&T posted 226 all out in 44 overs with Soogrim leading the charge and 36 and Kamara Ragoobar and Reniece Boyce chipping in with 31 and 26 respectively. Aaliyah Alleyne was the best bowler for the Bajans, grabbing four wickets for eight runs.

In reply, Barbados were dismissed for 182 in 47 overs with Kyshona and Kycia Knight scoring 40 and 31 respectively. Left-arm orthodox spinner Soogrim again led the charge with the ball with Leandra Ramdeen lending a hand with two for 18.

In the T20 contest, Barbados were restricted to 102 for five Kycia Knight top-scoring with 59 off 56 balls with five fours and two sixes. Lee Ann Kirby was the best bowler for T&T with two for 11 in four overs.

In reply, the visitors innings wobbled before they reached 106 for six in 14.5 overs with Lord facing 18 balls in her top-score and Ramharack facing 22 deliveries in her unbeaten knock.

Keila Elliott (2/23) and Shanika Bruce (2/29) were the top bowlers for the host with two wickets each while Allison Grodon and Naijanni Cumberbatch grabbed 1-12 and 1-10, respectively.

The T&T women were in action again yesterday in the second T20. The will face the host in the final 50-over match today before ending with a T20 fixture on Wednesday.

The series is geared towards helping Barbados prepare for the Commonwealth Games and also forms part of T&T’s preparations for the return of regional women’s cricket in Guyana next month. Cricket West Indies (CWI) hosts the CG Insurance Super50 Cup from June 7-17 followed by the T20 Blaze from June 19 to 25 in Guyana.

