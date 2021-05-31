Half-centuries for Shai Hope and Jermaine Blackwood along with a four-wicket haul for Roston Chase and three wickets for Chemar Holder were among the main highlights on the opening day of the West Indies four-day practice match at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia yesterday.
Hope struck 79 while Blackwood made 85 as West Indies A posted 264 all out off 62.3 overs. Chase was the main wicket-taker for West Indies B, grabbing four for 44 from 11.3 overs to close off the innings while Holder did the damage up front with three for 44 off ten overs.
West Indies B, captained by Jahmar Hamilton, reached 44 for four at stumps.
After winning the toss and batting first, West Indies A, led by Blackwood, got off to a solid start with John Campbell and Hope putting on 62 before Campbell became the first casualty, caught by Nkrumah Bonner at gully for 20, off Holder. Darren Bravo (7) was then caught by Jayden Seales while Kyle Mayers departed for a first ball ‘duck’ off the same bowler.
Mayers was caught at long leg by Preston McSween with the score on 104 for three before skipper Blackwood joined with Hope to repair the innings, taking the score to 109 for three.
Hope brought up his half-century (53 balls, seven fours, one six) and went to lunch at 70 but didn’t last long after the break, edging one from Seales (1/47) to Shamarh Brooks at first slip. The right-handed Hope fell for 79 (88 balls, 13 fours, one six) in his two-hour stint in the middle.
Joined by Joshua Da Silva, Blackwood continued to play shots, smacking McSween down to long off for four and then over long on for six off consecutive deliveries but the left-arm bowler responded with some aggression of his own, sending down a short ball that Blackwood was good enough to play out safely.
Despite a barrage of fast bowling, it was spin that eventually sent back Da Silva (13), who was comprehensively bowled by Jomel Warrican with the score on 177 for five. Kavem Hodge made his presence felt, chipping down the ground to off-spinner Roston Chase and lifting one over wide long on for six before Blackwood struck two fours off Warrican as the score moved on to 228 for five.
The spinners did create chances, Blackwood edging Chase behind which went low to the first slip fielder Brooks, who dived to his left and got to it but couldn’t hold on. Warrican also had a couple of good shouts for lbw against the batsmen, but Blackwood and Hodge were good enough to get their team to tea without further loss at 228 for five.
After the break Warrican struck a big blow with the wicket of Blackwood who was trapped lbw after missing an attempted sweep shot. Blackwood made 85. He faced 125 balls and struck ten fours and two sixes.
Chase then stepped in with three quick strikes, taking a simple return catch to remove Rahkeem Cornwall (6) and then getting Veerasammy Permaul and Keon Harding, both caught at first slip by Brooks for ‘duck’ as the Hamilton XI slipped to 261 for nine early in the final session. Chase ended the innings in his next over, getting Hodge caught at mid-on by Holder for 34 as the Blackwood XI were all out for 264.
Summarised Scores: WI A 264 (Shai Hope 79, Jermaine Blackwood 85; Roston Chase 4/44, Chemar Holder 3/44, Jomel Warrican 2/35, Jayden Seales 1/47) vs WI B 44-4