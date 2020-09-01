Machel Cedenio

19TH ON WORLD LIST: Trinidad and Tobago quartermiler Machel Cedenio. 

—Photo: DENNIS ALLEN for @TTGameplan 

Machel Cedenio produced his best run this season at the South Carolina Trackfest, in the United States, on Saturday. The Trinidad and Tobago track star stopped the clock at 45.76 seconds for an inevitable victory in the men’s 400 metres event.

Cedenio was the only runner in the race, but still managed a season’s best clocking out of lane three.

“It was a bit difficult to run alone,” Cedenio told the Express, “because sometimes the 400 is a strategy event. Sometimes you go depending on who is in your race. It was just one of those days where I had to run my race, which I didn’t mind because I got to work on a lot of stuff.”

Cedenio said he was happy with the 45.76 clocking in what was a virtual time trial.

“With someone else in the race, I probably could have gone a bit faster, probably like 45.4. At this moment I don’t have any more meets lined up, but I’m still training just in case anything crops up.”

The 45.76 run saw Cedenio jumping from 27th to 19th on the 2020 world outdoor performance list. Another T&T quartermiler, Deon Lendore is 16th at 45.65. Eighteen-year-old American Justin Robinson leads the world with an impressive 44.91 run.

At the Velocity Fest 7 meet, in Jamaica, T&T’s Emmanuel Callender clocked 21.88 seconds for second spot in the men’s 200m event, behind Jamaican Rusheen McDonald (21.48). In the 100m, Callender finished second in section two and sixth overall in 10.59.

In a tight section three finish, Julian Forte beat Yohan Blake into second spot, both Jamaican sprinters clocking 10.20. Overall, Forte and Blake were first and second, respectively.

