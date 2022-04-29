SOLID WORKOUT

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force players had a good run out in the middle during their three-day practice match at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex and head coach David Furlonge is pleased with what he has seen so far, as the team gears up for the resumption of the West Indies Championship in May.
The final three rounds of the regional four-day tournament will be staged in Trinidad from May 18 with matches playing simultaneously at Diego Martin, Queen’s Park Oval and Brian Lara Cricket Academy.
As they get back into four-day mode, Furlonge was happy to see the players playing “proper cricket shots” but did want more of the top-order batters to convert good starts into bigger scores.
Batting first, the Joshua Da Silva XI posted 305 for nine with Akeal Hosein scoring 108 and Jeremy Solozano making 82. The other opener, Keagan Simmons, scored 28 while Jason Mohammed struck 29.
From an overnight position of 95 for five, the Imran Khan XI recovered to reach 321 all out with Khary Pierre leading the fightback, stroking an unbeaten 77, while Uthman Muhammad contributed 45. Jyd Goolie chipped in with 42 and Terrance Hinds contributed 44.
Batting a second time, Da Silva’s team reached 74 for two when the match ended with Isaiah Rajah tallying 39 not out.
“The performances have been good with both teams scoring over 300 runs,” said Furlonge. “We had a century from Akeal Hosein, Jeremy Solozano got an 82 and Keagan Simmons, although he got 20, he looked like if he is in some form, and I think he has some confidence from the 50-overs (format) after scoring two centuries,” the coach noted.
“All the batsmen looked good, there were one or two unfortunate dismissals but the wicket is a good batting track and the bowlers haven’t bowled badly, so all in all I think it was a good display by both teams,” he added.
In terms of the fight shown by the lower-order, Furlonge said it was good to see.
“We saw some fight from the players, the second team was 95 for five and they scored over 300, so we have had some decent scores and I would have liked to see some of the top-order batsmen go on to get hundreds but I think that will come in the next couple of weeks. But I’m very pleased with what I have seen here and I think it augers well for the team,” the Red Force coach commented.
“I think we got what we wanted from the match. The bowlers got some long spells, the batsmen got some time in the middle and they played proper cricket shots. We haven’t seen many batsmen try to go over the top and so on. We wanted the players to play a three-day game, four days might have been better, but I’m happy with the display and what we would have gotten from it,” Furlonge added.
“Hopefully when we come back to play here on the 18th, we’ll see some more grass on the wickets. Some of the players would have been playing here for the first time so it was good for them to get accustomed to the outfield, the size of the boundaries, so it was good to get a run out here,” he reasoned.
T&T will open their campaign against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes in Diego Martin on May 18. Giving an update on fast bowlers Jayden Seales and Shannon Gabriel, who didn’t take part in the practice match, Furlonge expects both men to be running in and bowling when the team resumes training at the Oval from Tuesday.
He said Seales bowled three overs on the first and second days of the match and that “he is coming back to full fitness.”
“Next week Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, we practice in the middle at the Oval, so he and Shannon Gabriel will start to bowl outside,” Furlonge added. He also noted that all the players, including those who will potentially be picked for the upcoming West Indies tour to the Netherlands, should be available for the first match starting May 18.