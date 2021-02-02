‘Solo’ cruises in Champions League

SOLO CRUSADERS got the second week of the inaugural Table Tennis Champions League going in style on Monday night at Endeavour Road Extension, Chaguanas.
After both teams won one of their two fixtures last week, the former national champions marched past their hosts Survivors 3-0 at Endeavour Road Extension, Chaguanas.
N’kosi Rouse drew first blood with a narrow 15-13, 9-11, 11-2, 5-11, 11-9 triumph over Riad Abasali, playing his first match since stunning two-time national champion and tournament organiser Curtis Humphreys in their defeat against WASA Club last Tuesday.
As a result, the 19-year-old Rouse was voted Most Valuable Player of the fixture.
Andrew Alexander completed the sweep by outclassing Sameel Mohammed 11-7, 11-5, 11-2, after Anthony “Sandfly” Brown had taken down Isa Mohammed 11-7, 11-5, 9-11, 11-6.
Brown the standout player
Competing for the first time in around two years, former national champ Brown was the standout player of the first week as he won all four matches and his scalps included Humphreys brothers Curtis and Alaric as well as Derron Douglas, the fourth-ranked player in the country.
Isa had won twice, including a stunning upset of No. 8 Anson Wellington, in Survivors’ 3-2 triumph over D’Abadie Youths last Thursday night.
Crusaders will make a quick return at 7 p.m. tomorrow against D’Abadie Youths at Himalaya Club, Barataria.
D’Abadie was the only team which failed to enter winners’ enclosure last week, and they were scheduled to make a third attempt after press time last night. There are no matches on the schedule tonight.
The seven teams of A1 and A2 players are involved in two rounds of round-robin (home-and-away) action and the champions should be crowned by the middle March. The first round is expected to conclude next weekend and the second will be played over the following three weeks.
This is the first open tournament in the sport in the country since the end of 2019 as table tennis was virtually non-existent last year because of coronavirus (Covid-19).