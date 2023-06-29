Solozano shifts to Volcanoes

The Red Force have lost Jeremy Solozano but feel they will cope well without him, following last week’s Professional Cricketers Draft held by Cricket West Indies.
Yesterday, CWI announced the lists of retained players and draft picks for each franchise, and left-handed opening batter Solozano was one of the noteworthy switches, after he was picked up by the Windward Islands Volcanoes.
The Volcanoes, who were unbeaten in the last regional first-class season, chose to draft in two overseas players—Solozano and all-rounder Shamar Springer from the Barbados Pride.
Two other highlights of the draft were the selections of West Indies international players Oshane Thomas and Justin Greaves, chosen by the Leeward Islands Hurricanes. Fast bowler Thomas has played 20 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 20 T20 Internationals (T20Is) for the West Indies. He has managed five-wicket hauls in both formats. Greaves is a tall right-handed middle-order batter and right-arm seam bowler, who played three ODIs for the West Indies against Ireland in 2022.
The Red Force, who endured a disappointing Four-Day campaign this year, finishing fourth, have opted to stick with local players, bringing in Kjorn Ottley, Amir Jangoo and Jyd Goolie as contracted players, plus two mandated under-25 players in batter Cephas Cooper and pacer Shaaron Lewis.
Commenting on the exit of Solozano who lost his place in the first team after averaging 16.33 in three matches, Red Force coach and chairman of selectors David Furlonge first noted that, “he went in the draft before we could pick him up.”
But the coach also felt the franchise had adequate replacements.
“We have enough to cover,” Furlonge told the Express yesterday. “We have Cephas Cooper whose is an opening batsman...Cephas Cooper, Kamil Pooran. While it is a loss we have players who can helps cover that loss.”
Asked whether the Red Force had considered bidding for players from other islands, the chairman of selectors said: “We think we have enough talent here in Trinidad (and Tobago) to fill the roles that we want.”
Besides Solozano, previously contracted players Isaiah Rajah and Uthman Muhammad have also missed out. Furlonge said this was to make room for the two under-25 selections.
Also coming into the squad of 15 is middle order batter Kjorn Ottley, who Furlonge said, “brings enough to both versions of the game that he will be valuable to the team going forward.”
CWI said the 15-member squads were for an interim three-month period ahead of the 2023 CG United Super50 Cup, scheduled to take place in October in Antigua and Trinidad, starting on October 21, with the final set to take place on November 11.
Each team had already retained ten players and the draft enabled each franchise to add five players to complete their squads. The Draft took place over five rounds via a videocall with representatives from all six territorial board franchises. CWI said the interim contracts will run from July 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023, with new 12-month contracts to start from October 1, 2023 to September 30, 2024, following the decision to now align contracts with the CWI financial year.
Franchises will get the opportunity to revise their squads ahead of October 1, once the West Indies international retainer contracts for the 2023/24 season have been confirmed. All international retained players and umpires have been offered three-month contract extensions to September 30 2023.
Furlonge said that 52 players would be invited to prepare for the new cycle of regional cricket. In addition to the 15 contracted players, 37 others comprising 20 under-23 players and others who performed well in this year’s Premier Division of the National League competition would be called up.
“We widened the pool to give fellows more opportunity to play with the Trinidad side,” the coach said.
FULL SQUADS
Barbados Pride: Shayne Moseley,
Zachary McCaskie, Raymon Reifer,
Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Akeem Jordan,
Dominic Drakes, Jomel Warrican,
Kevin Wickham, Jair McAllister
Draft picks: Roshon Primus,
Chaim-Alexis Holder, Jonathan Drakes, Keon Harding, Camarie Boyce
Guyana Harpy Eagles: Veerasammy
Permaul, Gudakesh Motie, Tevin Imlach,
Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kevin Sinclair, Nial Smith, Ronsford Beaton, Matthew Nandu, Kemol Savory, Kevlon Anderson
Draft picks: Shamar Joseph, Rampertab Ramnath, Mavendra Dindyal, Junior Sinclair, Antony Adams
Jamaica Scorpions: Kirk McKenzie, Ojay Shields, Abhijai Mansingh, Jeavor Royal, Marquino
Mindley, Derval Green, Peat Salmon, Javel Glenn,
Daniel Beckford, Tevin Gilzene
Draft picks: Shalome Parnell, Carlos Brown,
Andre Bailey, Gordon Bryan, Brad Barnes
Leeward Islands Hurricanes: Kieran Powell,
Rahkeem Cornwall, Jahmar Hamilton, Colin Archibald, Kofi James, Karima Gore, Jeremiah Louis, Daniel Doram, Keacy Carty, Javier Spencer
Draft picks: Justin Greaves, Oshane Thomas, Nathan Edward, Miklye Louis, Zawandi White
Trinidad and Tobago Red Force: Darren Bravo,
Yannic Cariah, Jason Mohammed, Imran Khan, Bryan Charles, Khary Pierre, Terrance Hinds, Tion Webster, Shannon Gabriel,
Anderson Phillip
Draft picks: Kjorn Ottley, Amir Jangoo, Jyd Goolie, Cephas Cooper, Shaaron Lewis
Windward Islands Volcanoes: Sunil Ambris, Alick Athanaze, Larry
Edward, Kavem Hodge, Shermon Lewis, Ryan John, Darius Martin, Preston McSween, Kimani Melius, Tevyn Walcott
Draft picks: Shamar Springer, Jeremy Solozano, Kenneth Dember,
Johann Jeremiah, Nicklaus Redhead