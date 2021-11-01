Solozano shines

After failing with the bat in the first Best vs Best match last week, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force opening batsmen Jeremy Solozano got some much-needed runs under his belt in the second game at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, yesterday, as the West Indies players continued their preparations for the upcoming Test tour to Sri Lanka.
The former West Indies Under-19 player scored a patient 74 on the first day of the three-day match between Team Brathwaite and Team Blackwood to put his name up for consideration for the red-ball tour.
Team Brathwaite closed the day on 280 for four, off 95.1 overs, having won the toss and elected to bat first. The left-handed Solozano faced 216 balls and struck 11 fours and a six before he was eventually caught by Kavem Hodge, off Rahkeem Cornwall’s bowling in the final session.
Before departing, Solozano and his captain Kraigg Brathwaite batted through the entire first session to take the score to 98 without loss at lunch. At that stage, Brathwaite had already scored his second half-century of the series, 58, before retiring. The West Indies red-ball skipper faced 118 balls, counting six fours and six.
Solozano continued after lunch, putting on 22 with Shamarh Brooks (11) and then 71 with Shai Hope (71 ret.) before finally being dismissed with the score on 191 in the 72nd over of the day. Hope was joined by Kyle Mayers (45) as the batters continued to dominate proceedings.
Hope, who scored an unbeaten 100 in the first game, continued to press for a place in the Test side for the Sri Lanka tour, showing some aggressive intent early on in his innings before settling down. Mayers also started off with a bang, hitting five boundaries as he raced to 21 off 28 balls to take the score past 200.
Hope brought up his half-century late in the day and also took on Cornwall to take Team Brathwaite past 250 before he retired. He faced 112 balls and struck nine fours and two sixes. Mayers walked back to the dugout soon after, caught by Smith off the bowling of Jayden Seales for 45. He struck seven fours and two sixes, from 63 balls.
Seales struck another blow to close the day, trapping Alzarri Joseph lbw without scoring to finish with figures of two for 28 off 12.1 overs. Shannon Gabriel only bowled nine overs yesterday, conceding 18 runs without taking a wicket. Meanwhile, Cornwall finished with one for 92 off 29 overs and Nial Smith had one for 29 from eight overs.
Joshua Da Silva was not out at the close on ten and will continue the battle for Team Brathwaite when the match resumes today. The first Best vs Best trial match was played at the same venue last week with Nkrumah Bonner hitting an unbeaten 166 and Hope also notching a century in a drawn encounter.
West Indies players are using the Best vs Best series as part of their preparations for a two-match Test series in Sri Lanka later this month. Both Tests will be played at the Galle International Stadium, November 21-25 and November 29-December 3.
The West Indies will have one four-day, warm-up match, in Colombo from November 14-17 prior to the start of the Test series. The Windies arrive in Sri Lanka next Wednesday.
Summarised scores:
Team Brathwaite 280-4 (95.1 overs) (Jeremy Solozano 74, Shai Hope 71 ret, Kraigg Brathwaite 58 ret, Kyle Mayers 45; Nial Smith 1/29, Jayden Seales 2/28, Rahkeem Cornwall 1/92) vs Team Blackwood