Solozano the answer?

Trinidad and Tobago opening batsman Jeremy Solozano has earned his first call-up to the West Indies Test team for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka and Cricket West Indies (CWI) lead selector Roger Harper is hoping that the left-hander can be the answer to the Windies top order woes in the format.
Fielding questions from the media via Zoom yesterday, Harper said that based on Solozano’s performance in the recent Best v Best games in Antigua as well as his past stints with the West Indies A team, they were compelled to invest in him for the two-Test tour where he will most likely open the innings with skipper Kraigg Brathwaite.
The 26-year-old Solozano is the only new face in the ranks, while fellow T&T player Shannon Gabriel also earned a place in the team after recovering from injury.
Speaking about Solozano’s inclusion, Harper said: “He has represented the West Indies at the “A” team level with success and the opening partnership has been an issue for the Test team for a while and we have been searching for an ideal partner for the captain Brathwaite.”
“Young Solozano came into the camp and batted with great composure and he applied himself very well and was very patient and looked very comfortable against both pace and especially spin which we know in Sri Lanka we will have a huge diet of. He seems hungry and that convinced the panel to invest in him at this time,” Harper added.
Solozano has played 40 first-class matches, scoring 1,686 runs with two centuries and eight half-centuries.
He also has a 50-over tonne to his name.
In terms of his role in the team, Harper said he gained his place at the top of the order while Shai Hope, who has been used as an opener in the past, will be needed in the middle order.
“When we look at the opposition we will be facing, we wanted to ensure we had players who are good at playing spin in the middle order and they will have to grind it out against the (Sri Lanka) spinners,” said Harper of Hope’s role.
Asked about Gabriel’s fitness, the lead selector said the fast bowler had been cleared to play by the medical team and that he proved his fitness in the Best v Best matches.
“Shannon Gabriel has been cleared to play and bowled with pace in the Best v Best matches and looked to be coming back to his old self. Having seen that performance, we have no issues including him in the touring party,” Harper said.
In terms of the upcoming tour, Harper said: “I think we have a team here that is well balanced and that’s got depth in each department—batting, pace bowling and spin bowling—and we have a number of players who have experienced playing in Sri Lanka or with similar conditions in Bangladesh. So, I expect the team to give a good account and be very competitive.”
Meanwhile, Brathwaite said while his players were confident, a lot of hard work is ahead.
“They play well at home, especially Galle,” he said of the Sri Lankans, but added, “The guys spent some time in the middle in the Best v Best game. We know it won’t be easy but we are confident as a team that once we stay together, we will do well in Sri Lanka.
The Windies are expected to arrive in Sri Lanka on November 10 before playing one warm-up match at Colombo from November 14-17.
Both Test matches will be played at the Galle International Stadium on November 21 to 25 and November 29 to December 3.
The series is the second of six series, three at home and three away, that West Indies will play in the 2021-2023 ICC World Test Championship.
West Indies Test squad
Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (Vice Captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jeremy Solozano, Jomel Warrican.