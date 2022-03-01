Something different, something special

“Cricket lovely cricket, at Lord’s where I saw it,
Yardley tried his best, Goddard won the Test,
They gave the crowd plenty fun,
Second Test and West Indies won,
With those little pals of mine, Ramadhin and Valentine.”
As the late broadcaster Bob Gittens used to say, “They don’t make them like that anymore.”
The gentle rhythm of Lord Beginner’s famous “Victory Test Match” calypso really is from a different age - 72 years ago. The music of today is so different in nature.
People nowadays move to a beat that is more about frenzy than finesse, the rhythm more violent than sweet. No way the music of the Calypso Rhythm Kings who backed Beginner would have made the cut at the yard party last Sunday morning that shattered my pre-dawn rest.
But it was not a hankering for the music of yesteryear that caused me to revisit that Beginner tune; rather it was the subject.
That 1950 calypso celebrated one of the seismic moments in West Indies cricket history, the first Test match win in England, achieved at the “Home of Cricket,” Lord’s. And it assumed fresh relevance on Sunday because of the passing of one of the principal figures in that game, Sonny Ramadhin.
The “mystery” spinner’s death literally ended an era.
He was the last man standing from that team of champions that won that series 3-1. All gone now are captain John Goddard, Allan Rae, Jeffrey Stollmeyer, the Sirs Frank Worrell, Everton Weekes and Clyde Walcott, Gerry Gomez, Robert Christiani, Prior Jones and Alfred Valentine.
And as mentioned before, Ramadhin was not mere a participant in that match; he was arguably the star. On his first tour, the Trinidadian rookie bowling in long sleeves, bamboozled an England line-up that included Sir Len Hutton, Cyril Washbrook and Bill Edrich twice, taking 11 wickets in all. Spin partner Valentine, the slow left-armer from Jamaica, took seven himself.
The late Michael Manley in his seminal “History of West Indies Cricket” captures the imagination with his description of the individuals and feats in that match.
Of Ramadhin he writes: “Stoical of manner with his twinkle-toed approach and magical twirl of the arm, seemed to mesmerise all and sundry.”
Manley also described the bespectacled Valentine as “awkward as Ramadhin was neat, but imparting a ferocious tweak to the ball which, they said, hissed through the air before breaking sharply off the pitch.”
They also don’t make writers of cricket quite like Manley these days.
His description of a Worrell late cut caught me: “It was so impudently played, with a nonchalance that all but disguised its skill, that it had three results. His score advanced by four runs; the crowd came to its feet and the England fielders accorded the stroke the final accolade; to a man they clapped.”
Lyrics sah!
Worrell made a half-century in that first innings knock. But numerically, he was outshone by opener Rae who made 106 and in the second innings, Walcott—mighty off the back foot—who produced 168. They laid the groundwork for Ram and Val to do their thing.
That big victory by 326 runs likely did for West Indies cricket what the shock triumph over the Windies in the 1983 50-overs World Cup final did for India’s cricket; it brought the team greater international recognition and was a launching pad for greater deeds to come in the next decade.
While numerous songs have been written about WI cricket since then, the Beginner piece is the most celebrated for just those reasons. It immortalised that side. My own discovery of West Indies cricket is tied to reading about that match in primary school. So Ramadhin’s death at 92 did not strike me as just the passing of another old cricketer.
Another one of West Indies cricket’s jewels had been lost.
In the normal scheme of things, jewels can be replaced.
But there has been no one of the slow bowling variety to capture the imagination quite like Ramadhin in WI cricket history.
Legendary Lance Gibbs is the spinner with the most successful career by far, but he was more the skilful technician than the X-factor type.
Sunil Narine though, has followed in the Ramadhin mould and stirred the pulses, bringing unpredictability, excitement and success in the T20 format, but problems with his action have shadowed his career.
So WI wait still for Test cricket’s next Sonny Ramadhin.
But face it dear reader, they don’t make ‘em like that anymore.