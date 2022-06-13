‘Something special’ in store

Nicholas Pooran

UNFAMILIAR ROLE: West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran bowls during the third and final One-Day International against Pakistan at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan, Pakistan, on Sunday. Pooran claimed four for 48 with his seldom seen off-spin. —Photo: AP

West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran praised the character and fight shown by his players during their challenging tour of Pakistan, and despite being swept 3-0 in the ODI series he is optimistic that the team is capable of delivering “something special” in the near future.

Among the positives coming out of the tour, Pooran pointed to Shai Hope’s continued good form with the bat and Akeal Hosein’s performance with the ball.

But at the same time, he lamented his own form with the bat and said there is a lot to work on ahead of their next assignment against Bangladesh in the Caribbean.

In six innings in the Netherlands and Pakistan, the West Indies captain only managed 81 runs with a high-score of 25.

Hope tallied 313 in his last six innings.

“Hope has been the leader of our batting and he has been fantastic but we definitely need to buff up on ourselves, myself especially. In the last 12 innings I haven’t scored in ODI cricket and I am very disappointed in myself as well,” Pooran told CWI media following Sunday’s loss.

“Hopefully I can change that and start back doing what I am accustomed doing in the middle overs for West Indies. Hopefully the other guys can string along some partnerships and that could be the start of something special for us as a team,” he said.

“The positive is definitely the character shown by the players especially coming out here in 45-degree temperature, and a lot of the guys got sick as well but we kept fighting and we said from the beginning we’re going to stick together no matter what happened.

“A lot of people will be upset that we lost. A lot of people will bash us for losing, but to me I felt we got really close as a team. It was my second tour as captain and I felt like we are actually building a family here,” Pooran added.

“Those are the positives we are going to take forward. Hopie leading with the bat and Alzarri (Joseph) leading with the ball, Akeal showing that he is world-class. Despite the result I think we had a good showing especially in the first game, and I think looking forward we will definitely be winning some games and hopefully make you guys proud,” he continued.

“They showed the fight and I felt a lot of the decisions didn’t go our way and that is something we can’t control. For this team, we have a lot of work to do and I believe that hard work will bring some luck as well. This is just the start for us and I think the future is bright for this team but we have to take it step by step and we’ve got to be very patient,” Pooran added.

He noted that Pakistan were once inconsistent like the West Indies but have improved over time and are a lot more consistent now as a team.

“It takes time,” said Pooran. “We need everyone to understand that everything in life takes time and we as a team understand that and we are trying to get closer off the field, and that is the first step so we look forward to Bangladesh series and hopefully we’ll give a good showing there.”

He advised the players that will be joining the Test team for the first Test against Bangladesh, starting on Thursday in Antigua, to play smart.

Joseph, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip and Kyle Mayers are all part of the Test squad, but Pooran warned that the tours to the Netherlands and Pakistan have taken a toll on all involved.

“Get wickets, make runs and be smart,” he said to the players.

“Coming from these conditions have taken a toll on everyone so just be smart, and I wish the Test team all the best, and we are looking forward to these guys performing and continuing to make us proud, and we’ll be watching,” he concluded.

